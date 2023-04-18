Did Frank Ocean cancel his Coachella performance? Livestream controversy explored 

Frank Ocean has been one of the most talked-about performers for Coachella 2023. Fans had been eagerly waiting to see him perform live at the event since his last performance at the music festival was in 2017. The artist was one of the main reasons why thousands of tickets were sold this year.

However, Frank Ocean fans who could not attend the event in-person were left disappointed after it was announced that his Coachella performance will not be live-streamed on YouTube. While this meant that he would perform at the festival itself, viewers at home would not be able to enjoy it.

News of the livestream cancelation was confirmed through YouTube via Twitter.

YouTube @YouTube Frank Ocean is not scheduled to appear on the Coachella livestream. The current schedule is in the description → yt.be/coachella Frank Ocean is not scheduled to appear on the Coachella livestream. The current schedule is in the description → yt.be/coachella

Frank Ocean performed at Coachella despite livestream cancelation

Far from canceling his Coachella set, Frank Ocean delivered a memorable performance for those in attendance at the festival. However, news of his livestream being canceled led many to accidentally assume that the artist himself was not performing anymore.

According to The Independent, many fans speculated that Ocean's plans to showcase his upcoming album during the performance at Coachella might be a reason why the YouTube livestream was canceled, so as to avoid any leaks. This is in keeping with the heightened anticipation surrounding his album, especially considering that his last release was Blonde, which arrived in 2016.

SK⚡️ @raptalksk frank ocean at coachella 2023 frank ocean at coachella 2023 ❤️ https://t.co/rJapspXOT1

However, it must be noted that there has been no official statement from Frank or Coachella addressing the cancelation of his livestream.

While he did not drop any tracks from his new album, as per Hypebeast, he did hint that something is in the works:

"It’s been so long, but I have missed you. I wanna talk about why I’m here, ‘cos it’s not because of a new album — not that there’s not a new album — but there’s not right now."

Frank Ocean fans expressed disappointment on Twitter following Coachella livestream cancelation

Following the announcement, many fans took to social media to express their disappointment and frustration at not being able to watch one of their favorite artists perform live:

HUGO 🌞 @the_HUGOAT THEY MIGHT NOT LIVE STREAM FRANK OCEAN’S COACHELLA SET THEY MIGHT NOT LIVE STREAM FRANK OCEAN’S COACHELLA SET https://t.co/uUrHDdl66p

Nicholas @NicholasPas5 YouTube @YouTube Frank Ocean is not scheduled to appear on the Coachella livestream. The current schedule is in the description → yt.be/coachella Frank Ocean is not scheduled to appear on the Coachella livestream. The current schedule is in the description → yt.be/coachella GOD DAMNIT WHY twitter.com/YouTube/status… GOD DAMNIT WHY twitter.com/YouTube/status… https://t.co/AzfW6oi38b

emma big fart @supercooIgirI why am i getting wind they’re not gonna live stream frank oceans or bjorks show please god don’t to this to me why am i getting wind they’re not gonna live stream frank oceans or bjorks show please god don’t to this to me https://t.co/RweT13ewPF

karina @thekarinadiaz frank ocean’s performance isn’t gonna be livestreamed anymore frank ocean’s performance isn’t gonna be livestreamed anymore https://t.co/38yLH8Gru4

katie 🌞 @hellokaatie Dang so no frank ocean live stream??? Dang so no frank ocean live stream??? https://t.co/WAGQMgLwi6

caya¡ @quackityrawrXD UGHHHHH IM SO MADDDNWIWYSUSU whoever’s decision it was to cancel frank ocean’s performance live stream is a evil personUGHHHHH IM SO MADDDNWIWYSUSU whoever’s decision it was to cancel frank ocean’s performance live stream is a evil person 😭 UGHHHHH IM SO MADDDNWIWYSUSU

eun ✩ @urseuny YouTube @YouTube Frank Ocean is not scheduled to appear on the Coachella livestream. The current schedule is in the description → yt.be/coachella Frank Ocean is not scheduled to appear on the Coachella livestream. The current schedule is in the description → yt.be/coachella UR KIDDING NOOOOO WTF UR KIDDING PLS TELL ME THIS IS ALL LIES twitter.com/YouTube/status… UR KIDDING NOOOOO WTF UR KIDDING PLS TELL ME THIS IS ALL LIES twitter.com/YouTube/status… https://t.co/UmR3p7h1J3

Frank Ocean has won two Grammy Awards and five nominations in his career

Frank Ocean is an American singer, songwriter, and record producer, who began his music career as a ghostwriter for artists such as John Legend and Justin Bieber, before joining the hip-hop collective Odd Future in 2010.

In 2011, he released his debut mixtape, Nostalgia Ultra, followed by his debut studio album, Channel Orange, which arrived the very next year.

Number one madi enjoyer (Alpha Male) @mariojudahfn Frank ocean teasing his new album and saying he missed me, he was so real for that Frank ocean teasing his new album and saying he missed me, he was so real for that https://t.co/GQ6UtCPZNE

He has won several awards and has been recognized for his contributions to music and culture. In addition to his two Grammy Awards, he has won the BRIT Award for International Male Solo Artist, GQ Award for International Solo Artist, and the BET Award for Best Male R&B/Pop Artist. He has also been nominated for other major music awards, including the Academy Award for Best Original Song and the Golden Globe Award for Best Original Score.

In 2013, Time Magazine named him one of the 100 most influential people in the world, citing his ability to create mood music for every mood. Ocean's impact on the music industry and popular culture has been recognized by numerous publications, including Rolling Stone, which named his album Blonde one of the 500 Greatest Albums of All Time.

