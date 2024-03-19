Dior Launches Forever Glow Maximizer: Everything we know so far

Dior Beauty has recently launched a multi-use liquid highlighter called the Dior Forever Glow Maximizer that is supposed to brighten complexion and enhance one’s look with an instant glow. The highlighter claims to offer a light coverage and radiant finish.

Dior Beauty is a luxury makeup and skincare segment by popular luxury brand, Dior. The beauty segment is known for supposedly offering high-quality, intensely pigmented products like Dior Addict Lip Glow, Dior Forever Foundation, and the Rouge Dior Lipstick.

Announcing the launch of the liquid highlighter on Instagram, Dior Beauty mentioned that the highlighter offers endless possibilities and can double up as blush, bronzer, and eyeshadow. Retailing for $45, the Dior Forever Glow Maximizer is available in six shades on Sephora.

Dior's Forever Glow Maximizer claims to have a long-wear, hydrating formula

The Dior Beauty Forever Glow Maximizer appears to have a multi-purpose liquid formula. Apart from possibly accentuating a makeup look as a highlighter, the product can be used as a blush and bronzer as well.

The Forever Glow Maximizer could enhance one’s complexion and can be applied directly onto bare skin or post-foundation application. The best way to use the highlighter might be to apply some product on the nose bridge and cheekbones and blend it using fingers. Additionally, those wanting to use the newly launched highlighter as a blush may choose the product in a peach or pink shade and blend it on the cheeks.

For a sculpted, bronzer effect, one may choose the highlighter in a shade denser than the skin tone and apply the product from the hollow area of the cheeks to the temples and on the sides of the forehead.

The Dior Beauty Forever Glow Maximizer is available in six shades:

011 Pink: A pink shade which can be used as blush and eyeshadow

A pink shade which can be used as blush and eyeshadow 012 Pearly: A pearly white shade for accentuating the makeup as a highlighter

A pearly white shade for accentuating the makeup as a highlighter 013 Gold: A luminous gold highlighter shade that may accentuate base makeup, especially the high points and the area around the eyes

A luminous gold highlighter shade that may accentuate base makeup, especially the high points and the area around the eyes 014 Rosy: A blush pink shade that could work as highlighter, eyeshadow, and blush

A blush pink shade that could work as highlighter, eyeshadow, and blush 015 Peachy: A blush peach shade that might suit those with yellow undertones. It can be used as a highlighter or a blush for a no-makeup makeup look

A blush peach shade that might suit those with yellow undertones. It can be used as a highlighter or a blush for a no-makeup makeup look 016 Bronze: This is a blush bronze shade which can be used as a bronzer or shimmering contour to elevate the high points of the face

Beauty enthusiasts are excited about the newly launched highlighter owing to the brand's campaign comprising BLACKPINK's Jisoo, The Menu fame, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Willow Smith who have been recently roped in as Dior Forever's global ambassador.

One beauty YouTuber, Lenallure, reviewed the Forever Glow Maximizer in 014 Rosy, wherein she stated that the formulation is highly pigmented, blends beautifully, and stays on nicely without lifting off the base product.

The Dior Forever Glow Maximizer promises to be a multi-use, long-wear product.