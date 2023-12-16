Does Salicylic help with acne scars? Usage, frequency, and popular products with the ingredient explored

Salicylic acid, also known as ortho-hydroxybenzoic acid or 2-hydroxybenzoic acid, is a topical medication used to treat various skin conditions, such as acne, dandruff, psoriasis, and seborrheic dermatitis. But when it comes to treating acne, specifically acne scars, salicylic acid has proven quite efficient.

It can fade acne scars by exfoliating the skin, reducing inflammation, and stimulating collagen. 2-hydroxybenzoic acid is considered one of the best-peeling active ingredients for treating acne scars. However, as it is an exfoliating agent, it is important to know when to apply it and how many times one should use it.

This acid comes in various forms for skincare, like serums, gels, creams, and cleansers. Here are some details on the various uses of this active ingredient and how one should use it.

Usage of various forms of Salicylic acid

1) Gel

The gel form is an effective treatment for acne scars, particularly for mild to moderate acne. This form of the ingredient should be used only in the targeted area, like a spot treatment. It should be applied once a day.

2) Cream

It is one of the most effective forms of acid to treat various skin issues, including acne scars. This form prevents acne as well as treats other skin conditions such as warts, psoriasis, hyperpigmentation, and calluses. The cream can be used one to two times a day.

3) Serum

Serum is the most commonly used form of this skincare ingredient. It is effective in treating various skin conditions. It works for exfoliation, unclogging pores, controlling excess oil production, and fading acne scars. It should be used once daily to treat severe acne and 2 to 4 times a week for sensitive skin.

4) Toner

Toners work by penetrating deep into the pores to break down skin cells and sebum, helping to unclog pores and remove excess oil. Long-term use of this acid toner can efficiently reduce acne scars. Toner or toner pads can be used once or twice a day.

5) Cleanser/Soap

It is also a common form of this active ingredient that is used by various skincare enthusiasts. It works by regulating oil production, keeping the skin's sebum levels balanced, and preventing the formation of new acne scars. It should be used twice daily and once daily for sensitive skin.

Form of Salicylic Acid Percentage Frequency of use Gel 2 to 7% 1 - 2 times/day Cream 2% 1 - 2 times/day Serum 0.5 to 2% 1 time/day or 2 - 4 times a week for sensitive skin Toner 0.5 to 2% 1 - 2 times/day Cleanser 0.5 to 3% 1-2 times per day, or once per day if you have sensitive skin.

Users must know that this active ingredient starts working within 2–3 weeks, but it can take 2–3 months to see the full effects.

Some of the popular Salicylic acid products

1) Dermalogica Age Bright Spot Fader

Dermalogica Age Bright Spot Fader helps with acne scars and blemishes, hyperpigmentation, and uneven skin tone. It contains 2% salicylic acid along with niacinamide. It is available for $43.75.

2) Murad InvisiScar Resurfacing Treatment

Murad InvisiScar Resurfacing Treatment is a clinically proven product that minimizes the look of post-acne scar size, depth, and discoloration in eight weeks. Key ingredients in this product are salicylic acid, vitamin C, and Centella. Available for $38.

3) Paula's Choice-Skin Perfecting 2% BHA

Paula's Choice-Skin Perfecting 2% BHA clears and minimizes enlarged pores and helps to reduce acne scars. This toner has 2% salicylic acid and green tea⁠. It is available for $35.

4) SkinMedica AHA/BHA Exfoliating Cleanser

SkinMedica AHA/BHA Exfoliating Cleanser thoroughly cleanses and gently exfoliates the skin. Its key ingredient is salicylic acid, which helps with acne scars. The product is available for $48.

5) Neutrogena Rapid Clear 2-in-1 Fight & Fade Toner

With 2% salicylic acid, this product accelerates surface skin cell exfoliation, fading the look of post-acne scars. This toner also has glycolic acid, another effective ingredient for hyperpigmentation. This product is available for $9.99.

Precautions about 2-hydroxybenzoic acid

Always use sunscreen when using the active ingredient.

Stop using if experiencing skin irritation.

Certain medications can react adversely to this active ingredient. So, if under any particular medication, consult a doctor before including the acid in skincare.

If suffering from extreme acne and post-acne issues, first consult a medical professional and then proceed with skincare treatment. 2-hydroxybenzoic acid might not work well for old and deep acne scars so strong treatments like laser therapy are required.