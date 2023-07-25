Dove x Rimba Collective: Everything about the new nature regeneration project by duo

Dove has joined forces with the Rimba Collective to protect and restore 123,000 acres of rainforest in Southeast Asia over the next five years, an area eight times the size of Manhattan.

Dove x Rimba Collective is an initiative of the Unilever Climate and Nature Fund that aims to protect forests and restore landscapes in Southeast Asia. The entire operation of this project will be entrusted to nearby local NGOs that have proven experience in working with communities and local governments.

In a statement, Michal Zrust, CEO of the Rimba Collective, said:

"Dove has clarified that nature is at the heart of its business strategy."

The purpose of this project is to make a positive impact on our environment. This initiative, which was officially announced on July 12, 2023, aims to enhance the quality of life for 8,000 local individuals by creating job opportunities and improving access to education, healthcare, clean water, and sanitation.

The project will additionally assist in promoting livelihoods that are based on forest-friendly commodities. This will be achieved through efforts to increase productivity, improve product quality, and facilitate better market access for local communities.

Dove Nature Regeneration Project initiative with the Rimba Collective will receive funds from Unilever up to €1 billion (1,10,32,10,000.00 $) for 5 years

The Nature Regeneration Project's overarching goal is a giant leap toward treating nature with the same respect that people treat themselves.

The company also claims that reaching 123,000 acres of land in Southeast Asia over the next five years with the support of €1 billion is a necessary step toward a change, or else deforestation will occur, damaging the soil and land we depend upon.

The brand partners with Rimba Collective on a new nature regeneration project (Image via Unilever)

As there are approximately 80 endangered wildlife species in our habitat, such as the Sunda pangolin and the helmeted hornbill, the Dove Nature Regeneration Project is attempting to collaborate with forest frontier communities to reduce the impact of natural disasters such as flooding and landslides by protecting biodiversity.

In a statement, Firdaus El Honsali, Dove's Global Vice President noted:

"We need meaningful, decisive action to restore nature's real beauty."

The initiative led by Dove x Rimba collective presents a significant opportunity for our planet. To better comprehend the importance of working towards climate change improvement and the protection and restoration of tropical rainforests, it is essential to consider the following key takeaways:

Tropical rainforests cover approximately 8% of the world's land surface for Earth's animal and plant species, making them crucial reservoirs of biodiversity and natural beauty.

Rainforests are essential in reducing climate change by acting as carbon sinks, soaking carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, and releasing oxygen, which is important for all species.

Earth's climate can be protected by fighting global climate change and saving and protecting rainforests at all costs.

Consumer choices and business practices should be supported to preserve rainforests as they can significantly impact the livelihoods of people.

According to an IBM survey of 16,000 consumers in 10 major markets, 77% of respondents said they desire to make good sustainable choices beginning at home, which was the focus of Dove's own business case study.

51% of respondents, however, ranked environmental sustainability as more crucial, convincing Dove and its parent company Unilever that their investment in a new nature regeneration project is the best option for the earth and the 3.4 billion people who use Dove products every day.