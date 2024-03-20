Dyson launches Supersonic Nural hair dryer: Everything we know so far

Known for its iconic hairstyling products, Dyson has recently introduced its Supersonic Nural hair dryer. Announcing the product launch on Instagram, Dyson roped in K-pop girl group, BLACKPINK's member Jisoo, as the face of the ad campaign.

Dubbed 'Supersonic Reclaimed', the founder of vacuum and hair-styling brand unveiled the product in Korea. Additionally, the brand also claims that the Supersonic Nural hair dryer is infused with technology that is bound to change the game of hair health and drying.

The new hair dryer is currently available in Korea and can be purchased via Dyson's website at ₩ 599,000. It will arrive in Australia on April 11, 2024. The brand has not announced an official date for the product's global release yet.

The Dyson Supersonic Nural hair dryer is an advanced version of the original Supersonic range launched in 2016 and is available in two colour combinations - turquoise blue-orange and purple-orange.

Dyson Supersonic Nural hair dryer features a scalp protection mode

With a whopping 267 million views on its official TikTok account, Dyson has created a global fanbase by offering a plethora of hair-styling tools with unique technology. The major features of the brand's products include less heat damage, the use of air to wrap the hair around the styling device and more.

Recently, Dyson had unveiled the Supersonic r professional hair dryer that comes with a revolutionary 'r' curve, designed to reduce hand strain for stylists. Adding to its list of innovative tools, the brand has launched a renewed version - Dyson Supersonic Nural hair dryer.

At the launch event held in Korea, Founder and Chief Engineer of the brand, James Dyson, revealed that the new hair dryer has a time of flight sensor that recognizes one’s hair and scalp and reduces the heat as the appliance gets closer to the scalp.

Dyson's Head of Innovation, Nathan Imhalsy, commented on the brand's aim to incorporate a scalp-based feature into the new hair dryer and stated:

“At Dyson, we strive to understand everything there is to know about hair, and our fascination with the science of hair drives us to design our technology to solve frustrations surrounding hair health."

Some of the prominent features that Supersonic Nural hair dryer boasts of:

Scalp Protect Mode: The hair dryer comes with a Scalp Protect Mode which uses multiple sensors to divert the heat flow. This feature comes in handy when the device is close to the skin, hence the hair dryer uses capsule illumination to indicate whether it is safe to use based on the device's temperature and reduces the airflow to 55 degrees when required.

Pause Detect Mode: Pause Detect Mode will minimize the chances of heat damage and make the Dyson styling experience even better. It can deactivate the hair dryer's heater and reduce airflow if the device is kept idle.

Attachment Learning Mode: This mode memorises the user's hairstyling preference and keeps the last-used settings active in order to provide a quick and seamless hair styling experience.

Moreover, the newly launched hair dryer comprises five attachment options, namely Gentle air attachment, Styling concentrator, Smoothing nozzle, Diffuser, Flyaway smoother. These attachments can be used for all hair types.

Apart from styling features, the Supersonic Nural hair dryer consists of LED lights that will automatically change colour based preferred setting - blue or yellow is for low heat, orange light indicates medium heat, and red light reflects high heat.

The global release date and pricing for the Dyson Supersonic Nural hair dryer hasn't been announced yet. However, beauty enthusiasts can sign up on the brand's waitlist for the same.