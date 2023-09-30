e.l.f Cosmetics x Jennifer Coolidge "Dirty Pillows" lip collection: Where to get, price, and more details explored

e.l.f Cosmetics x Jennifer Coolidge Dirty Pillows Lip Collection features the collaboration of the popular beauty brand with White Lotus fame actress Jennifer Coolidge.

Talking to Harper’s Bazaar about this new collection, the actress revealed that once when she was on a date in her youth, the guy told her that she draws way too far above her lips. She said she doesn’t like the look of overdrawn lips, which she kept in mind when curating this limited edition lip kit.

The e.l.f Cosmetics x Jennifer Coolidge Dirty Pillows Lip Collection is a four-piece lip kit that launched on 27 September, 2023 and consists of a cream glide lip liner, lip plumping gloss, a compact mirror, and a nude pink satin lipstick encased in a satin-lined box. The collection is priced at $25 and is available on the e.l.f Cosmetics official website.

e.l.f Cosmetics x Jennifer Coolidge "Dirty Pillows" lip collection is a pout-plumping collaboration

The Two Broke Girls actress first collaborated with e.l.f Cosemtics during their Super Bowl Commercial in February 2023 which featured her doing a hilarious dolphin impersonation to showcase how sticky and dewy the e.l.f Power Grip Primer ($10) is.

Moreover, in the latest campaigns, Jennifer is seen thinking what would she name her own lip shades which is a creative take on introducin the names of the lip kit products. The campaign video for Dirty Pillows Lip Collection features Jennifer Coolidge caught by her husband in amid a steamy dream and then she proceeds to apply the gloss from the lip kit while asleep.

The e.l.f Cosmetics x Jennifer Coolidge Dirty Pillows Lip Collection features the ultimate trio for makeup lovers to create Jennifer’s signature nude lip look. All products in this kit flatter every skin tone and the luxurious packaging makes it all the more beautiful and tempting to buy.

The lip kit consists of:

1) A gold mirror embellished with the words “Lips are the Mirror to Your Soul”

2) O FACE Satin Lipstick- A satin finish lipstick with a comfortable and long-lasting formula which is richly pigmented and infused with squalene, jojoba esters, and marula oil.

While the O FACE Satin Lipstick is available in twenty sultry shades, the lip kit consists of a rosy pink shade called Dirty Pillows.

3) Lip Plumping Gloss- This is a high-shine lip gloss that offers instant lip plumping and soothing hydration with a glossy, sheer finish. Infused with Vitamin E for nourishment and Coconut Oil for hydration, this gloss can be worn by itself or on top of a lip colour. It comes in the shade Swollen- a creamy light pink color.

4) Cream Glide Lip Liner- This is is a creamy lip liner with one swipe pigment. It offers super smooth application and is of the shade Fill Frontal- a neutral brown.

To get Jennifer Coolidge’s signature nude pout, use the brown lip pencil to define and shape the lips. Then, swipe the satin lipstick and seal the look with a wash of the shiny lip plumping lip gloss.

One can also mix and match different combinations of the products from this limited edition lip kit. The e.l.f Cosmetics x Jennifer Coolidge Dirty Pillows Lip Collection is live on the brand's website and is priced at $25.