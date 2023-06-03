Enrique Iglesias, Pitbull, and Ricky Martin’s “The Trilogy Tour” 2023: Tickets, presale, dates, venues, & more

Enrique Iglesias, Ricky Martin, and Pitbull confirmed The Trilogy Tour of North America. The artists will be on tour starting in Washington, D.C., at the Capital One Arena on October 14. The trek will conclude on December 10 in Vancouver, B.C., at the Rogers Arena.

The ticket presale is available for registration through the Verified Fan presale until June 4. The selected fans will receive an access code to be a part of a presale beginning on June 7. Fans can buy the tickets on general sale, which will start on June 9 at 10 am local time on the Ticketmaster website.

The trio has also prepared a hit setlist with influences of reggaeton, salsa pop, dance, and electronic music, backed by world-class production and state-of-the-art visuals, according to Live Nation. All three artists will have their own unique headlining performances.

Enrique Iglesias, Pitbull, and Ricky Martin’s “The Trilogy Tour” 2023: Dates and venues

TThe upcoming tour is produced by Live Nation and includes 19 dates in cities including New York, Las Vegas, Houston, and Miami. Here are the dates and venues for The Trilogy Tour:

October 14 – Washington, D.C. – Capital One Arena

October 17 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

October 20 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

October 21– Boston, MA – TD Garden

October 26 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

October 28 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

November 1 – Chicago, IL – United Center

November 3 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

November 9 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center

November 10 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center

November 17 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

November 18 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

November 19 – San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center

November 24 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

November 25 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

November 30 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

December 6 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center

December 8 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

December 10 – Vancouver, B.C. – Rogers Arena

The three musicians have previously gone on tour with each other

Pitbull shared in a statement that it’s a true honor for the artist to go on The Trilogy Tour with Enrique and Ricky, who are two music icons who broke global music barriers for his culture and opened doors for someone like him. He added,

“We’re excited to take The Trilogy tour around the world and give our fans the time of their Trilogy lives, Dale!”

Iglesias also stated that he is incredibly excited to be going on tour with his friends Pitbull and Ricky. He said that The Trilogy Tour will be an amazing experience for all of their fans, and it’s going to be a 'once-in-a-lifetime' tour.

Martin also shared that going on tour with “not only Enrique, but now with Pitbull, it’s very exciting.” He added that “the tour will be a wild party from beginning to end so get ready, it’s going to be epic!”

Meanwhile, it's not the first time that Iglesias and Pitbull have co-headlined tours, as both of them performed together in the late 2010s. In 2017, Enrique Iglesias and Pitbull went on tour with CNCO opening for them. Iglesias also performed with Ricky Martin and Sebastián Yatra for 15 dates in the U.S. in 2021.

