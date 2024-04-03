Essence Cosmetics x Harley Quinn makeup collection: Products, launch date, and cost explored

Essence Cosmetics, in collaboration with Catrice Cosmetics, have revealed their new makeup collection inspired by Harley Quinn. Bursting with bold colors, daring designs, and a hint of mischief, the Essence Cosmetics x Harley Quinn makeup collection looks promising.

Drawing inspiration from Harley Quinn's dynamic personalitiy, this collection captures the essence of her irreverent spirit and rebellious charm. From vibrant eyeshadow palettes to shimmering highlighters and holographic nail lacquers, each product embodies the iconic aesthetic of the beloved DC Comics character.

Here, we are going to delve into the heart of the Essence Cosmetics x Harley Quinn makeup collection. This article explores the diverse range of products, unveiling its highly anticipated launch date and unraveling the affordable pricing that makes it accessible to all makeup enthusiasts.

Essence Cosmetics x Harley Quinn makeup collection: Launch date, availability, and cost

The Essence Cosmetics x Harley Quinn makeup collection has officially been launched on their website. However, the makeup products are only available for purchase directly from Essence cosmetics stores. The company announced the makeup line through their official Instagram page on March 24, 2024.

Although the product details are available on the official website of Essence, the pricing has yet to be revealed but can be found out in stores.

A note on their Intagram said,

"Prepare for some mischief with our DC Harley Quinn essentials! 💙💕"

"From our Harley Quinn highlighter brush for flawless blending to fun nail stickers and scrunchies, we've got everything you need to embrace your wild side. ⚾"

"Don't forget to grab our must-have make-up bag to store all your goodies!"

Essence Cosmetics x Harley Quinn collection products

Below are details of the products that will be available from the collection.

Harley Quinn Meta Glow Highlighter

Harley Quinn Eyeshadow Palette

Harley Quinn Multi-Reflective Lip Gloss

Harley Quinn Colored Mascara

Harley Quinn Holo Bomb Effect Nail Lacquer

1) Harley Quinn Meta Glow Highlighter:

This shimmering highlighter will leave a glowing complexion due to its iridescent effect. With a duo chrome effect, it does not end up looking cakey on skin but easily blends over makeup. It is packed in a compact case featuring Harley’s signature colors and logo.

2) Harley Quinn Eyeshadow Palette

This eyeshadow palette consists of different colorful shades related to what Harley has worn over time while playing around Gotham City. The palette adds a nice pop of color to the vanity as well since it comes in a casing bearing her playful designs.

3) Harley Quinn Multi-Reflective Lip Gloss

For those who need a lip gloss that moisturizes and gives the lips a shine, this multi-reflective lip gloss is the perfect choice. The color variations range from deep purples to bold reds. The product is packed in a sleek tube and has a Harley Quinn-inspired cover.

4) Harley Quinn Colored Mascara

This colored mascara makes the lashes look more prominent due to its vibrant shades, taking after the character’s daring personality. The product is also perfect for a subtle pop of color. The mascaras come in two different shades, blue and purple.

5) Harley Quinn Holo Bomb Effect Nail Lacquer

Harley Quinn Holo Bomb Effect Nail Lacquer (Image Via Essence Cosmetics Instagram)

The holographic nail lacquer promises to add a touch of sparkle to the fingertips, and is the perfect touch to finish a look. Available in shades that range from shimmering silvers to dazzling pinks, this nail lacquer is perfect for unleashing one's inner rebel. The nail lacquer comes packaged in a chic bottle featuring Harley Quinn's distinctive aesthetic.

The Essence Cosmetics x Harley Quinn makeup collection comprises of bright colors, giving an oppourtunity for people to play around with different looks. From masacaras, eyeshadow palletes, to nail polishes, this collection has it all.