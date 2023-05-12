Eurovision Legacy Tour 2023: Tickets, presale, date, venue, & more

In an effort to support the UK's live music sector, the Music Venue Trust and the National Lottery have announced the launch of 150 new Eurovision Legacy gigs across the country.

The announcement was made at a special free concert for 15,000 people in the Eurovision Village on Wednesday, May 10. The initiative follows the successful delivery of the Liverpool leg of the National Lottery’s United By Music Tour, which saw popular artists such as Lightning Seeds, The Coral, and Miles Kane play at local venues.

Blossoms, Metronomy, and Cat Burns are just a few of the many artists who will be playing one-off shows as part of the United by Music Tour. The initiative is expected to create a significant boost for the UK's music industry as well as provide much-needed entertainment for music fans across the country.

The Eurovision tour general and presale tickets will go on sale on Monday, May 15, via TicketMaster. Fans are advised to grab the tickets on time due to the ongoing demand for the tour across the UK.

The Eurovision Legacy Tour Dates 2023 will begin with a concert in Huddersfield

The Eurovision Legacy Tour is expected to kick off with a concert in Huddersfield. The tour will include performances in over 130 locations across the UK.

The following are the complete dates and venues according to Ticket Master. However, more dates might be added soon in the upcoming days.

July 7, 2023 - Huddersfield, The Parish

July 15, 2023 - Margate, Elsewhere,

July 21, 2023 - Preston, The Ferret

July 25, 2023 - Bath, Bath Moles

July 26, 2023 - Winchester, Railway Inn

July 26, 2023 - Brighton, The Hope and Ruin

July 27, 2023 - Surrey, The Boileroom

July 28, 2023 - Exeter, The Cavern

July 29, 2023 - Bristol, Exchange Bristol

July 31, 2023 - Newcastle, Upon Tynel

August 1, 2023 - Glasgow, King Tuts Wah Wah Hut

August 3, 2023 - Leeds, The Key Club

August 5, 2023 - London, Underworld

August 11, 2023 - Stockton-on-Tees Ku Bar

August 16, 2023 - Tunbridge Wells Forum

August 17, 2023 - Newport Le Pub

August 18, 2023 - Exeter The Cavern

August 19, 2023 - Margate, Elsewhere

August 20, 2023 - St Albans, Horn - St Albans

August 24, 2023 - Birkenhead, Future Yard

August 26, 2023 - Blackpool, Bootleg Social

August 30, 2023 - York, The Crescent

September 01, 2023 - Bathgate, DreadnoughtRock

September 01, 2023 - Galashiels, MacArts

September 02, 2023 - Dundee, Beat Generator Live!

September 02, 2023 - Cumbria, Kendal Brewery Arts Centre

September 03, 2023 - Galashiels, MacAr

September 04 - York, Fulford Arms

September 06 - Dunfermline, P J Molloys

September 06 - Leicester, The Musician

September 07 - Southampton, The Stage Door

September 07 - Milton Keynes, MK11

September 08 - Cardiff, Clwb Ifor Bach

September 08 - Birkenhead, Future Yard

September 08 - London, The Troubadour

September 09 - Bradford, The Underground

September 10 - Dover, The Booking Hall

September 11 -Edinburgh, Sneaky Pete's

September 11. Brighton, The Prince Albert

The Eurovision Legacy Tour is a series of 150 gigs that aims to build a grass-roots music scene across the UK

The Eurovision Legacy Tour is a series of 150 gigs that will take place in grassroots music venues across the UK in 2023. The tour is funded by the National Lottery and is being delivered by the Music Venue Trust.

Some of the artists who will perform on the tour include Blossoms, Metronomy, Cat Burns, and Becky Hill.

The Eurovision tour is designed to support grassroots music venues, which have been hit hard by the pandemic. The funds from the tour will help to cover the costs of touring and band performances, ensuring that venues get artists at no charge.

Along with supporting local venues, the tour will celebrate and recognise all 17 towns and cities across the UK that initially bid to host Eurovision with an event in each of them.

Here are some of the benefits of the Eurovision Legacy Tour:

It will support grassroots music venues, which have been hit hard by the pandemic.

It will give audiences the chance to see some of their favorite artists perform live.

It will help boost the live music sector in the UK.

The Eurovision Legacy Tour is a major boost for the live music sector in the UK. It will help to support grassroots music venues and give audiences the chance to see some of their favorite artists perform live.

Poll : 0 votes