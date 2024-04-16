Everything to know about Federica Pellegrini's skincare brand Fit.Fe by Fede

Retired Italian swimmer Federica Pellegrini garnered a global fanbase with her gold medal win in the 2008 Beijing Olympics. Throughout her swimming career, Pellegrini collected many such accolades, making her a well-known name in the realm of sports.

She retired in 2021 and launched her skincare brand Fit.Fe by Fede in 2023. Stating the vision of her skincare brand, Federica Pellegrini's message on the brand's official website mentions:

“Knowing the daily lives of the busiest women, we wanted to create something that would help them defeat three fundamental components: stress, tiredness and dehydration. Therefore we have developed a series of products tested for sensitive skin so that every woman can have a skincare routine perfect for her needs.”

Fit.Fe by Fede's range of face and body care products is available on the brand's official website.

More details about Federica Pellegrini's skincare brand, Fit.Fe by Fede

Federica Pellegrini's skincare brand, Fit.Fe by Fede, is curated for people with an active lifestyle. The skincare brand's product range features a skin defence complex which is a patented vegetal formula made with vegetable glycerin and Marrubium Vulgare extract.

Fit.Fe by Fede was officially launched in September 2023 at Douglas Italia and has been created in collaboration with Alma K Cosmetics. As per Il Messaggero, in an interview, Pellegrini spoke about her brand, saying that it is "all focused for people with a very active lifestyle, not necessarily women nor engaged in the pool. It is a complete line of face and body products with ingredients of natural origin for over 90%."

The skincare brand features a line of 12 products, comprising 6 body care and 6 face care items.

Some of the products in Fit.Fe by Fede's body care range includes:

The Defensive - Body Spray with SPF 50 (€26.99):

Federica Pellegrini’s skincare brand’s body spray with SPF 50 protects one from UVA and UVB rays and doesn’t leave behind any residue. It contains aloe vera and protects the skin, refreshes it, as well as defends it, allowing one to stay outdoors under the sun.

The Nutrient - Body Butter (€24.99):

Fit.Fe by Fede’s Body Butter is a long-lasting nourishing formula infused with shea butter and arnica. It deeply nourishes and comprises relaxing properties that hydrate and leave the skin silky-smooth.

The Restorer - Hand Cream (€9.99):

The Restorer is a hand cream that protects and rehydrates dry hands. It is a lightweight, rapidly absorbing hand cream formulated with aloe vera and shea butter that offers protection from external stress to the skin barrier.

Fit.Fe by Fede's skincare range comprises products like:

The Super Cleanser - Facial Cleansing Mousse (€19.99):

This cleansing mousse is ideal for thorough cleansing and removing sebum, makeup, and impurities. It comprises citrus fruits and aloe vera that energize the skin in addition to purifying it.

The Exfoliating - Facial Cleanser (€19.99):

The exfoliating facial cleanser eliminates impurities from the skin and leaves it feeling luminous and clean without a drying effect. Fit.Fe by Fede’s exfoliating facial cleanser has a dreamy texture with the goodness of grapefruit extract.

The Soothing - Face Gel Cream (€34.99):

Federica Pellegrini's skincare brand's gel cream offers rehydrating, soothing, and smoothening benefits for the skin with the presence of ingredients like squalene and aloe vera. The gel-cream reduces skin stressors and reveals healthy-looking, plump skin.

Fit.Fe by Fede's website comprises a separate page dedicated to ingredients and their benefits for the skin, in addition to which the brand's website also has a page comprising a skincare regime that sports fanatics and fans of Federica Pellegrini can follow.

