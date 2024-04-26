Fact Check: Has Fisher Price released a My First Seance playset? Viral picture debunked 

Claims of toy company Fisher Price releasing a My First Seance playset have created a buzz in social media platforms. A viral image that has been making its rounds online, features a colorful Ouija board designed for children. Despite the fact that the product appears to be real, it's not since the organization has not released the toy.

Earlier this week, Instagram user Miss Haley Michelle posted an image of the Fisher Price My First Seance playset. One could see a stereotypical Ouija board with animated pictures on the box and the words "My Ouija". The image showcasing the playset was accompanied by the texts,

“Now the kids can finally meet Grandma with the My First Seance playset”

The caption for the social media post also read, “NO WAY is this real ?? A Kid’s Ouija Board?"

For those uninitiated, an Ouija board is a flat board with all the English alphabets written on it alongside the numbers 0 to 9. It is typically used to communicate with the dead during a seance. Also known as a spirit board, it comes along with a small piece of wood or plastic that acts as an indicator and supposedly spells out words as one asks questions to the deceased.

The Instagram user was not the only one who shared the Fisher Price toy’s image. Images of the playset have been making their rounds across social media platforms such as TikTok, Reddit, X, and Facebook.

Although one might assume that the toy is real due to its lifelike appearance, it is far from the truth.

Fisher Price is not releasing a My First Seance playset

The My First Seance playset image originally appeared in the Facebook group called Cursed AI, where members commonly post pictures of images that have been created by using artificial intelligence.

“Beware, these creations may haunt your dreams and unravel your sanity. Step into the eerie world of AI-generated cursed art, where machines possess powers to create twisted and terrifying masterpieces. Join our community of art lovers with a taste for the strange and share your twisted creations. These disturbingly beautiful images crafted by AI will leave you questioning the very nature of technology and its place in our world. Enter at your own risk," the online forum’s description reads.

The toy is not real, and further investigation reveals that certain alphabets are missing from the Ouija board, and the writing on the box appears incoherent.

Fisher Price also traditionally has a hyphen in its name, as have all of their toys. However, the company's name was not correctly spelled in the My First Seance toyset.

Neither Fisher Price nor their parent company, Mattel, announced publicly that they were releasing the aforementioned toy as well. Hence, it can be confirmed that the product is not real.

