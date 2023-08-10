Fans gush over BTS V's stylish blonde hair in the new Love Me Again MV: 'Tae with blonde hair he looks breathtaking"

Besides his fantastic voice, BTS member V is known for his unique and impeccable style. BTS V’s recent solo debut has left fans swooning over his voice, blonde hair, and outfit choices.

BTS vocalist V aka Kim Taehyung, has sent the internet into a frenzy with his solo debut, Love Me Again, the first single from his upcoming solo album, Layover. The music video released on 10 August 2023 features V's blonde hair sporting shiny outfits.

Take a look at what a fan had to say about Kim Taehyung’s music video look:

He is seen sporting two sequin-embroidered turtlenecks against an alluring background of a dimly lit cave. While one outfit is a long-sleeved and vibrant red, the other is a golden-hue sleeveless outfit.

Decoding BTS V's style in the Love Me Again music video

The music video of V’s debut solo album song Love Me Again, revolves around the theme of longing for lost love and the process of moving on from a heart-wrenching breakup.

Standing before a microphone, Kim Taehyung confesses to being haunted by memories as he pours his heart out in the music video.

V’s blonde hair complements his overall look in the music video, while stylish ear cuffs and golden chains complete the look, perfectly aligning with his boldly expressive fashion statements.

Previously, Taehyung had surprised his fans and overtook social media by debuting his blonde hair in May 2023 after embracing his black hair for a long time. And with the new music video, fans are sharing their excitement for V's look all over social media:

Love Me Again has become the second fastest music video to reach 1 million likes in 36 minutes by a K-pop solo artist. BTS member Jungkook’s SEVEN achieved the same in 30 minutes.

As for the styling in the music video, what might look like BTS V’s usual fashion palette, since they are pieces from CELINE Men’s Fall 2022 Collection, is being speculated by fans as a symbolic resonance of the lyrics of the latest song.

As per speculations, the sequined tops with glimmer and shine are a cry for attention, showcasing Love Me Again's vulnerability and raw emotion.

V’s choice to wear such shiny clothing against a dim background might symbolize an emotional battle described by the song’s lyrics. Taaehyung’s entire look, right from the blonde hair and outfits to accessories, encapsulates a powerful visual representation, and fans can’t stop raving about it across social media platforms.

babydoll @kkyukirby like im sad because if u think about it taehyung repeatedly sings “i wish you could love me again” while he’s wearing the shiniest outfit ☹️ he just wants his ex lover to look at him and give himm attention pic.twitter.com/MUvjzMrpOB

Apart from his soulful voice, V has won over the hearts of fans with multiple luxury brand campaigns. He became the official brand ambassador of Heidi Slimane’s Celine, the face of the Panthère de Cartier campaign, and Cartier’s newest ambassador.

The K-pop vocalist’s musical journey is set to continue with his upcoming music video for Rainy Days, releasing on 11 August 2023. BTS’s label Big Hit Music recently announced V’s new record on social media, slated for release on 8 September 2023.

V’s collection of songs will include six tracks: Blue, Rainy Days, Love Me Again, Slow Dancing, For Us, and a piano version of Slow Dancing.