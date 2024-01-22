While we pamper our faces with endless creams and lotions, our necks often become an afterthought. This is where the best neck creams for mature skin come in. Facial moisturizers don't cut it as neck skin ages differently, with unique concerns like crepiness, fine lines, and wrinkles caused by time and posture. These specialized creams are important in caring for the neck skin.

Like the face, the neck can develop fine lines and crepey skin over time, and the best neck creams for mature skin that have been curated can take care of these concerns. It's also important to know what active skincare ingredients one should look for and other factors to be considered when buying one.

Best neck creams for mature skin that rejuvenate it

1) Neocutis neo firm neck cream

Neocutis neo firm neck cream (image via Amazon)

One of the best neck creams for mature skin is the Neocutis neo firm neck cream. Infused with jojoba oil, glycolic acid, and vitamin C, it hydrates the neck skin and décolleté. They exfoliate, hydrate, and enhance collagen and elastin production, which tones up loose skin. This intensive anti-aging treatment can be applied both day and night in an upward motion to eliminate age spots and uneven skin tone.

This cruelty-free neck cream is non-comedogenic, dermatologist-tested, and free of all chemicals and fragrances. For $135, it can be bought at the product website and Amazon.

2. Perricone MD Cold Plasma Plus+ Neck & Chest Broad Spectrum SPF 25

Perricone MD Cold Plasma Plus+ Neck Cream (image via Amazon)

The whipped and lightweight texture works for all skin types, including sensitive skin, making it one of the best neck creams for mature skin. Ditch the dullness and unevenness with this cream, brimming with brightening vitamins C and E and firming peptides. Infused with a gentle mineral sunscreen, it fades dark spots, smooths texture, and protects the skin all day long.

The skin absorbs it in no time and noticeably tightens the neck skin, jawline, and décolleté. It can be bought at Amazon, Nordstrom, Ulta, and the official website of the product for $95.

3. BareMinerals Ageless Phyto-Retinol Neck Cream

BareMinerals Ageless Phyto-Retinol Neck Cream (image via Amazon)

Not all skin types react well to retinol, so this plant-based retinol alternative sourced from the picão preto plant is quite a boon. The delicate neck area craves hydration and TLC. Ditch the forgotten zone with one of the best neck creams for mature skin packed with skin-loving ingredients like protein peptides and hyaluronic acid. It's ingredients reduce wrinkles, improve texture, and pamper all skin types and tones.

Pamper the neck and fight wrinkles with this gentle cream! It smooths out crepey skin, is cruelty-free, and won't clog your pores or cause breakouts. Plus, it's been checked by skin doctors for extra peace of mind. Grab yours online or at Amazon for around $55 and at Ulta for $65.

4. Neostrata Triple Firming Neck Cream

Neostrata Triple Firming Neck Cream (image via Amazon)

Considered one of the best neck creams for mature skin, it helps to firm and smooth the skin's appearance. The lightweight formula absorbs quickly, so no need to worry about greasy residue or staining your clothes. The innovative three-ingredient complex tackles hyperpigmentation and discoloration to promote a more even skin tone. It also firms and tones the sagging skin of the décolletage and neck.

These ingredients are NeoGlucosamine, NeoCitriate, and Pro-Amino Acid, which work together on the skin’s volumizing matrix It requires just one pump of the cream twice a day for the skin to look firm and rejuvenated. This neck cream can be bought on the product website, Amazon, and Target for $88.

5. No. 7 Restore & Renew Face & Neck Cream SPF 30

No. 7 Restore & Renew Face Neck Cream SPF 30 (image via Amazon)

Embrace the delicate skin on the neck with this multi-tasking hero. Its broad-spectrum SPF 30 shields against sun damage, the main culprit behind premature skin aging. Beyond protection, it's packed with firming, nourishing, and brightening ingredients to address specific neck concerns. This neck cream's fragrance-free and age-defying formula is enriched with hyaluronic acid and hibiscus peptides that firm up the skin.

Vitamin C and emblica brighten the skin, making it look youthful. Ginseng extract rejuvenates tired skin, while its Double Defense technology protects it against environmental stressors. Skin feels smoother within a week with its fortifying complex of amino acids, calcium, and ceramides, and is also suitable for sensitive skin. This neck cream is available for $24.99 on Amazon and Target and $32.99 at Ulta.

The neck should be considered an important part of the skincare routine. This delicate area, often overlooked, ages differently than the face due to its thinner skin and lack of subcutaneous fat. Incorporating one of the best neck creams for mature skin in one's routine is crucial. These age-defying formulas can perform miracles when it comes to tackling the telltale signs of aging on the neck, such as fine lines, wrinkles, and crepey skin.

Look for ingredients that deliver hydration, nourishment, and collagen production, such as hyaluronic acid, retinol, peptides, squalene, and alpha hydroxy acids. By following these tips and choosing the best neck creams for mature skin, one can unveil a smoother, firmer and more radiant neck that complements a youthful glow.