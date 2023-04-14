Gary Numan acoustic tour 2023: Tickets, dates, venues and more 

Gary Numan announced an acoustic tour that will take place in the UK in October of this year. This comes ahead of his 1000th live performance. The tour is set to be a special event for Numan, who has been performing live for over four decades. It will be a chance for him to showcase his versatility as an artist and explore new sounds and styles in front of his fans.

Overall, the announcement of Gary Numan's UK acoustic tour is sure to be exciting news for fans of the musician, as it offers a fresh perspective on his classic hits and a chance to see him perform in a more intimate setting. Tickets are likely to sell out fast, so fans are encouraged to act quickly when they go on sale next week,

Tickets for the tour will be available to buy on Friday, April 21, 2023 at 9 am through Gary Numan's official website - www.gigsandtours.com/tour/gary-numan

Tickets might be available on third-party platforms such as Stubhub, where tickets are 100% assured through their Fan Protect Program. However, prices can vary depending on availability and demand.

Gary Numan's tour will begin at Newcastle and end in London

Gary Numan's tour will kick off a month-long scheduled event with his concert in Newcastle, which is scheduled to take place on October 8, 2023. After visiting several cities across the UK, the singer will finally wrap up his tour with a concert in London on October 17, 2023.

The following are the complete dates and venues of the tour:

October 8, 2023 - Newcastle, Wylam Brewery

October 9, 2023 - Glasgow, St Luke’s

October 10, 2023 - Birmingham, Town Hall

October 11, 2023 - Bristol, St George’s

October 13, 2023 - Brighton, St George’s Church

October 14, 2023 - Manchester, Cathedral

October 16, 2023 - London, Hackney Church

October 17, 2023 - London, Hackney Church

Gary Numan has sold over 1 million records worldwide and won a Brit Award

Gary Numan is an English musician, singer, and songwriter, known for his pioneering work in electronic music and his distinctive voice and stage presence. He was born on March 8, 1958, in Hammersmith, London.

Numan's debut single was That's Too Bad / Oh! Didn't I Say, which he released in 1978 on his own record label, Beggars Banquet. However, his breakthrough single was Are we Friends' Electric? which he released with his band Tubeway Army later that same year. The song reached number one on the UK charts and helped launch Numan's career.

Throughout his career, he has sold over 1 million records worldwide and has received numerous awards and achievements. One of Gary Numan's earliest awards was the Brit Award for Best Male Solo Artist, which he won in 1980. He also received the Ivor Novello Award for Inspiration in 1998, and the Ivor Novello Award for Outstanding Song Collection in 2017. In 2020, he was awarded the Inspiration Award at the AIM Independent Music Awards and also got awarded the Q Awards in 2015.

His influence in music has been significant, particularly in electronic and alternative genres. Many artists have cited him as a major influence, and his music continues to be highly regarded by critics and fans alike. Overall, Numan's innovative contributions to electronic music and his continued relevance have earned him a place as a respected figure in music history.

Poll : 0 votes