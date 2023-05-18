Genesis Owusu's 2023 'STRUGGLER' tour: Tickets, presale, dates, venues & more

Australian artist Genesis Owusu has announced a world tour in support of his upcoming second album, 'STRUGGLER'. The STRUGGLER tour will kick off in October 2023 in North America, before heading to Europe and Australia in the following months.

The 'STRUGGLER' tour will be a chance for fans to see Owusu perform his new material live for the first time. The tour will be a must-see for fans of soul, R&B, hip-hop, and funk, and is sure to be a memorable experience.

The Artist Presale will begin on May 17 at 2 am local time, while the general sale will begin on May 19 at 10:00 am local time via axs.com.

Genesis Owusu’s tour will begin in Minneapolis and end in Adelaide

Genesis Owusu will kick off the months-long scheduled tour with his concert in Minneapolis, which is scheduled to take place on October 12, 2023. After visiting several cities across America, the singer will finally wrap up his tour with his Adelaide concert on December 16, 2023.

The following are the complete dates and venues of the tour:

October 12, 2023 - Fine Line - Minneapolis, MN

October 13, 2023 - Thalia Hall - Chicago, IL

October 14, 2023 - The Loving Touch - Ferndale, MI

October 15, 2023 - Thunderbird Café & Music Hall - Pittsburgh, PA

October 17, 2023 - Velvet Underground - Toronto, ON

October 18, 2023 - Le Studio TD - Montreal, QC

October 19, 2023 - The Sinclair - Boston, MA

October 20, 2023 - Elsewhere - Brooklyn, NY

October 21, 2023 - Underground Arts - Philadelphia, PA

October 25, 2023 - Union Stage - Washington, DC

October 27, 2023 - Visulite Theatre - Charlotte, NC

October 28, 2023 - Terminal West - Atlanta, GA

October 29, 2023 - The Basement East - Nashville, TN

October 31, 2023 - Empire Control Room & Garage - Austin, TX

November 1, 2023 - The Studio at The Factory - Dallas, TX

November 3, 2023 - Globe Hall - Denver, CO

November 6, 2023 - The Fonda Theatre - Los Angeles, CA

November 7, 2023 - The Independent - San Francisco, CA

November 9, 2023 - Neumos - Seattle, WA

November 10, 2023 - Star Theater - Portland, OR

November 11, 2023 - Rickshaw Theatre - Vancouver, BC

November 15, 2023 - Heaven - London, UK

November 16, 2023 - Café de la Danse - Paris, France

November 17, 2023 - Hole44 - Berlin, Germany

December 1, 2023 - The Ice Cream Factory - Perth, Australia

December 8, 2023 - Festival Hall - Melbourne, Australia (With Special Guest EARTHGANG)

December 9, 2023 - UC Refectory - Canberra, Australia (With Special Guest EARTHGANG)

December 14, 2023 - Fortitude Music Hall - Brisbane, Australia (With Special Guest EARTHGANG)

December 15, 2023 - Hordern Pavilion - Sydney, Australia (With Special Guest EARTHGANG)

December 16, 2023 - Hindley Street Music Hall - Adelaide, Australia

Genesis Owusu is an Australian singer with four ARIA Awards to his name

Genesis Owusu, born Kofi Owusu-Ansah, is an Australian singer known for his unique blend of genres such as hip-hop, funk, and soul. He made his debut in the music scene with his EP titled Cardrive in 2017. This release showcased his exceptional talent as a singer, rapper, and songwriter, and marked the beginning of his artistic journey.

Since his debut, Genesis Owusu has garnered critical acclaim and recognition for his distinctive sound and captivating performances. His breakthrough came with the release of his debut album, Smiling with No Teeth, in 2021. The album received widespread praise for its innovative production, thought-provoking lyrics, and Owusu's powerful and versatile vocals.

In terms of awards and recognition, Genesis Owusu has won numerous awards, including 3 ARIA Music Awards. In addition to his award win, Genesis Owusu has received nominations and acclaim from various music platforms and publications.

He has been recognized by Triple J, one of Australia's most influential radio stations, as the winner of their Unearthed Artist of the Year award in 2020. His unique style and captivating performances have also earned him features in major publications such as NME and The Guardian.

Overall, Genesis Owusu's debut and the recognition he has received reflect his artistic vision and the impact he has had on the music industry. With his fusion of genres, thought-provoking lyrics, and dynamic stage presence, he has established himself as a rising star with immense potential.

