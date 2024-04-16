7 Hairstyles inspired by female football players 

Female football players have become influential figures beyond the boundaries of sports, creating headlines in both the lifestyle and beauty sectors. Fans and fashion fanatics find inspiration in their hairstyles, which reflect their distinct sense of style and resilience on the pitch.

The hairstyles sported by these female players are perfect for anyone leading an active lifestyle. They prove that functional hair can also be fashionable, setting trends that are both sporty and chic.

Disclaimer: The list reflects the writer's opinions. Please let us know what else we could have added.

Exploring female football players' iconic hairstyles

As role models, female football players believe that hairstyle is a personal expression and it can evoke confidence in one's personality. Let's explore some of the female soccer players' trending hairdos:

The Classic Ponytail: A Sporty Must-Have

The Refined French Plait: Graceful and Secure

The Versatile Box Braids: Functional Yet Fashionable

The Elegant Topknot: Sport Meets Chic

Messy Bun: Effortlessly Stylish

The High Ponytail: Sporty and Stylish

The Low Ponytail: Sleek and Sophisticated

1) The Classic ponytail: A sporty must-have

Ponytail—an evergreen on the soccer pitch—has a unique place in the world of hairstyles. Stars like Alex Morgan don this look, which holds hair firmly in place even during the most grueling bouts.

To ace this hairdo, pull hair back at the nape of the neck and use an elastic hair-tie to keep it intact. Wear a sporty headband, scrunchie, or ribbon as an accessory for a little flair. For people who like both practicality and a simple look, this haircut is a good choice for them.

2) The Refined French plait: Graceful and secure

The French plait is not just visually pretty, but it also keeps hair tightly secured. Start by braiding tightly from the crown and work down to the nape, securing with a band.

This hairstyle is particularly useful for female football players with long hair, like former England midfielder, Jill Scott. It is perfect for those who need to keep their mane away from their faces during play.

3) The Versatile box braids: Functional yet fashionable

Box braids are easy to maintain and perfect for all hair types. Section the hair, braid each section from root to tip, and secure. Box braids protect the hair while providing a smart look that can transition smoothly from the field to daily activities.

4) The Elegant Topknot: Sport meets chic

A popular hairstyle both on and off the field, the topknot effortlessly combines chic appeal with practicality for daily wear.

To put on this style, assemble hair into a high ponytail, twist it into a bun, and secure it with pins. Favored by athletes such as Lucy Bronze, topknot effectively conceals hair from the face and also matches athletic attire.

5) Messy Bun: Effortlessly stylish

Athletes who need a quick and uber-cool hairstyle should try the messy bun. One can simply bun their crown hair and let a few loose strands frame their face. This carefree hairstyle works great for socializing and exercising. Former female football players like Ellen White sport this look on and off the pitch.

6) The High Ponytail: Sporty and stylish

The high ponytail is a popular choice among female football players for its edgy, sporty look. Players like Kirby and Chloe Kelly wore this style during the Euro 2022 tournament. It involves brushing hair, pulling it high, and securing the crown with a band.

7) The Low Ponytail: Sleek and sophisticated

The low ponytail, a favorite of Leah Williamson, reflects sophistication and confidence. Secured at the nape, it is versatile enough for different occasions. Low ponytails can be adjusted for a unique twist by looping hair through the band.

Fans can connect with female football players through these haircuts as they represent that style and athleticism can coexist together.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback