6 Best hairstyles for long hair to wear in gym 

For individuals with long hair, finding the right hairstyle that works during gym sessions can easily make a world of difference in terms of comfort and convenience.

In many cases, long hair can cause distraction and discomfort while exercising. And that's the only point of concern, long hair in the gym can also cause serious injury if it gets stuck between equipment while working out. So people with long hair should try hairstyles that keep it tight and secure while they train in the gym.

However, there are various flexible and functional hairstyles designed for athletic people. Whether one prefers cardio, weightlifting, or yoga, selecting the right hairstyle can keep the hair secure and out of face while one focuses on their fitness goals.

Exploring 6 different long hairstyles to wear in the gym

In addition to improving comfort levels during exercises, choosing the right hairstyle also plays a role in maintaining healthy-looking locks. Here are six different hairstyles that one can try for their gym sessions:

Classic Ponytail

Pigtail Braids

Ponytail Braid

Topknot

Fishtail Braid

Braided Bun

Also Read: 4 Best body care items to try from Dwayne Johnson’s Papatui brand

1) Classic ponytail

A classic ponytail is a timeless go-to hairstyle at the gym. It’s easy, simple to do, and keeps all the hair tied together leaving no distractions as one exercises. To create this look, comb back the hair and gather it into a high or low ponytail depending on what one likes, and secure it with a band.

Next, apply hairspray or rub with some gel when necessary to keep flyaways intact. The classic ponytail is great for cardio workouts or activities where one needs minimal hair movement.

2) Pigtail braids

Pigtail braids are not just cute—they're also practical for keeping long hair secure during high-intensity workouts. Here's how to create pigtail braids, first divide the hair down the middle creating two sections, and for each section start braiding them tightly till the end. Then use small rubber bands to hold its ends together.

Pigtail braids work well for activities like dancing or spinning, where one would want the hair completely out of the way.

Also Read: "They ate and left no crumbs": Fans appreciate Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz's latest magazine pictorial

3) Ponytail braid

Combining the functionality of a ponytail with the elegance of a braid, this look makes it a perfect style choice for attending the gym when one has long hair. To recreate this look, start with creating a high or low ponytail by collecting all the hair together and holding them together using elastic bands.

Then separate the remaining ponytail into three parts, combine these strands by plaiting until the end, and fasten up the bottom with another band.

Ponytail braid is ideal for workouts involving a lot of movements, such as kickboxing, or HIIT.

4) Top knot

The top knot is a stylish and effective way to keep the hair off the neck and face during workouts. Follow these steps to create a topknot- pull all your hair back into a high ponytail. Then proceed to spin the ponytail around itself to form a bun shape. To keep it firm use another band or some bobby pins.

One can apply hairspray or rub in gel for a gloss look on those parts that are sticking out. The top knot is perfect for yoga or pilates, providing a secure hairstyle that won't get in the way of the stretches.

5) Fishtail braid

The fishtail braid adds a touch of sophistication to a gym hairstyle while keeping the hair neatly secured. Here’s how to do a fishtail braid:

Start by splitting the hair into two halves, then take one fine strand from either side and transfer it across towards the opposite part. Repeat this process by changing sides until one reaches the end of the hair and using a small band to tighten it.

Fishtail braid works well with any kind of workout, giving one an elegant look that will last through the sweaty gym session.

Also Read: “Cheetah is the goat”— Fans excited as Tyreek Hill is added to the Prime Drink ambassador roster

6) Braided bun

For a secure and polished gym hairstyle, try the braided bun. Here's how to achieve a braided bun:

Pull your hair together and secure it with a ponytail at the back of the neck. Then part the ponytail into three sections plait them, and braid the hair around the base of the ponytail forming a bun. One can also pin up and secure the bun using bobby pins and/or hair ties.

The sporty braided bun is great for weightlifting or strength training.

Post-Gym haircare tips

When one is done working out, taking care of hair is as essential as taking care of the body. Below are some ways to ensure that the hair stays shiny and healthy:

Gently Detangle : Use a wide-tooth comb or detangling brush to untangle knots without breaking hair.

: Use a wide-tooth comb or detangling brush to untangle knots without breaking hair. Cleanse and Condition: Shampoo gently with mild shampoo to remove sweat and dirt. Do follow up with conditioner so as not to dry out the hair.

Shampoo gently with mild shampoo to remove sweat and dirt. Do follow up with conditioner so as not to dry out the hair. Avoid Heat Styling : Give the tresses some rest from heating equipment such as blow-dryers by letting them do air drying naturally.

: Give the tresses some rest from heating equipment such as blow-dryers by letting them do air drying naturally. Use a Leave-In Conditioner: Apply a leave-in conditioner or serum on wet hair regularly to provide it with the necessary nutrients while also protecting it against heat damage before styling.

Having an appropriate hairstyle during gym sessions can make all the difference when it comes to how comfortable one feels and can concentrate on their exercise activities without having their hair as a distraction.