Hermès Beauty AW23 makeup collection: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

Hermès Beauty is one of the luxury brands that keeps its fans excited. And with its latest release coming just in time for the holiday season, its new AW makeup collection Le Regard has created a stir amongst beauty enthusiasts.

The French fashion house has unveiled its first makeup collection centered around vivid eyeshadows, brushes, mascaras, and an eyelash curler. Le Regard is a tightly edited makeup range that encourages self-expression with colors.

Gregoris Pyrpylis, makeup artist and creative director for Hermès Beauty commented on the brand’s new makeup collection:

"[These colors] invite people to open a new door into color. The eyes are an accessory."

The Le Regard makeup collection features an array of products in bold to natural shades, allowing beauty enthusiasts to avail of luxury makeup without having to splurge on extensive palettes or multiple makeup brushes. The Hermès Beauty Le Regard makeup collection is available for sale on the luxury brand's official website and at Hermès boutiques.

Hermès Beauty eye and lip makeup collection is a perfect treat for the holiday season

The Le Regard makeup collection created a stir by announcing the Ombres d’Hermès ($108)- a beautiful six-eyeshadow palette that encapsulates the joie de vivre (enjoyment of life) and playfulness of the luxury brand.

Every palette has a color group with four eyeshadow tones that depict shapes in a Bauhaus-inspired way: two squares have a neutral and a dark shade, one circle has a shimmer shade, and the other circle holds a bold shade. These shades all together offer a subtle and seamless blend of eyeshadows.

Shades in the palettes range from bold colors like blue, pink, and green to glamorous shades like gold, beige, and brown. The formulation of the eyeshadow palette is highly pigmented, and infused with 98% natural-origin ingredients.

Le Regard's makeup tool collection (Image via prestigeonline.com)

One can either apply the products with their fingers or use the newly launched collection of makeup tools by Hermès Beauty for the same. These tools include blending and lining brushes, brow spools, Courbe-cils, and the brand’s eyelash curler. The eyelash curler is finished in a chic satin black and gold shade and comes with different colored silicon pads to offer a pop of color in makeup tools.

The Hermès Beauty AW23 makeup collection also includes the Trait d’Hermès Mascara ($68)- a line of six mascaras that highlights the brand’s love for vivid colours. The mascara is housed within the brand’s trademark white lacquered tube with a formulation suitable for sensitive eyes as well.

The mascara is made with 97% natural-origin ingredients such as millet seed from France, white mulberry bark extract, and moringa butter. The Trait d’Hermès Mascara can be easily removed with warm water and nourishes the lashes. The shades of the mascara include:

01 Noir Fusain: black

01 Brun Bistre: brown

03 Rouge H: cherry brown/burgundy

04 Bleu Encore: blue

05 Vert Titien: green

06 Violet Indigo: purple

Additionally, the luxury brand gave its fans a joyous surprise by adding to its Rouge Hermès lipstick line ($78) with three new shades inspired by not pink or red but black. Before one thinks of the shades like the ones picturized on Wednesday Addams, the shades are a combination of multiple hues on the color spectrum.

The Rouge Hermès 2023 Autumn/Winter 2023 limited edition makeup collection features 72 Rouge Bruni- a strong, brick red shade with warm and velvety undertones, 84 Rouge Abysse- a shade of refined burgundy with a hint of cobalt which is the perfect reference to the midnight sun, and 90 Prunoir- a shade of purple featuring hints of pink. It is a sultry shade that complements festive makeup looks and beyond.

Hermès Beauty AW23 makeup collection features multiple makeup products with unique shades that make for the ideal collection for holiday gifting as well as for fans of luxury makeup brands that wish to try something different with eyeshadow palettes and lipsticks.