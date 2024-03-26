How to add the ingredient Exosome in skincare routine? Benefits and products

In the world of skincare, exosome is not a very familiar word for skincare enthusiasts because it is not a known ingredient like retinoid or niacinamide. Exosomes are nano-sized vesicles that contain proteins, lipids, and genetic material and are released by cells.

In simpler words, they are molecules that can be used in skincare to improve the appearance of aging skin. Dermatologists love this particular ingredient in skincare because of its physicochemical properties which means its proteins and lipids content.

Exosome is a very premium ingredient that many high-end skincare brands incorporate to curate their products like anti-aging creams, serums, and masks. Let's look into its benefits and some of the best products in the market.

Benefits of Exosome in Skincare

1) Increases collagen production

Exosome skincare products can boost collagen production and increase skin’s elasticity. Natural protein and lipids in this ingredient help to mimic the skin’s outer lipid barrier and create a stronger skin layer with high-quality collagen. It significantly makes the skin look more youthful.

2) Improve skin texture and tone

With consistent use, it can target and increase cellular turnover. During this process, the skin naturally removes the outer layer and creates a new skin barrier that is more radiant. This way it reduces deep scarring, dark spots, and hyperpigmentation.

3) Prevent fine lines and wrinkles

The physicochemical properties of exosome significantly help to reduce signs of aging like fine lines and wrinkles. It can help thicken and firm the skin and prevent premature skin aging. Most importantly, it can actually help with deep wrinkles which any other anti-aging skincare products in the market will not be able to do.

4) Improve blood circulation

It can form new blood vessels which leads to improved blood flow and circulation. When the skin’s blood circulation is good, it properly absorbs products and shows results faster. It helps to get healthy radiant skin.

5) Reduce UV damage

It not only produces collagen but also has features like anti-inflammatory, anti-oxidative, and anti-apoptotic. With these characteristics, it helps to calm down irritated and damaged skin from UV rays and remove tan.

6) Improve skin healing

With the production of collagen and new skin cells, this ingredient efficiently repairs any skin damage caused by external and internal factors. It can heal cracked skin quickly and also repairs any external damage to the skin caused by excessive exfoliation or others.

Some of the Best Products with Exosome

Exosome is a quite new concept in skincare and currently, it is mainly available via dermatologists in the form of skin therapy. However, there are a few brands in the market that are offering a few skincare products that have this new ingredient and are safe to use at home. Here are the products.

1) Neogen Dermalogy High R Cream - available for $24 on the brand's official website

2) Dermafirm RX Hydra Cream - available for $72 on the brand's official website

3) Plated INTENSE Serum - available for $268 on the brand's official website

4) Dp Derm EXO-SKIN Serum - available for $299 on the brand's official website

5) Angela Caglia Cell Forté Serum With Biomsc - available for $335.75 on the brand's official website

It is very tempting to use new skincare trends getting introduced to the market, however, when it comes to exosome, one must be careful as it is extremely new. Incorporating it into the skincare regime without consulting a dermatologist is not recommended. It is a very potent ingredient; not everyone needs this product. As per requirement, first consult a professional and then go for it!