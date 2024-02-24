How to apply perfume correctly?

Knowing the right way to apply perfume is essential for making those luxurious scents last, especially after investing in the perfect fragrance. The primary step in correctly applying perfumes and making them a long-lasting fragrance is picking a quality aroma. It is a common misconception that stronger fragrances inherently possess a more enduring aroma. However, it is important to note that a high concentration of aromatic oil is not the sole factor influencing a long-lasting scent.

Fragrances vary in concentration depending on their formulation. For instance, a splashy eau de toilette (EDT) or body spray may not last as long as a more concentrated eau de parfum (EDP).

Higher concentrations generally result in a stronger and longer-lasting scent, requiring only a few sprinkles or dabs to make an impact. On the other hand, fragrances with lower concentrations, like body splashes and EDTs, can be applied more generously.

Perfume application and useful tips to lay correctly to last a long time

The fragrance industry caters to a myriad of aromas, each with unique aromas designed to last for hours. et al., knowing a few useful tips can further improve the fragrance's life and make it long-lasting. Whether a fragrance enthusiast prefers a light aroma or an encompassing one, Team Sportskeeda has curated a helpful guide on applying perfume correctly.

A hot shower will do the trick

Apply unscented body lotion or moisturizer

Apply it to the pulse points

Prefer spraying

Avoid overdoing

Opt for spritzing, not misting

Comb it with the hair

Switch fragrances often

A hot shower will do the trick

A hot shower or bath will do the trick by absorbing the scent better. The shower's warm water opens pores, which assists in letting the scent settle better. One has to dry the skin, mainly the pulse points, and apply the fragrance for it to stick better.

Apply unscented body lotion or moisturizer

Scent evaporates quickly on dry skin. Thus, the skin must be soft and moistened before applying any fragrance. This will lock the scent onto the user's skin. To get the most out of it, a perfumer can apply some body lotion or moisturizer before layering it with their preferred aroma.

Apply it to the pulse points

Certain areas of the body enhance the intensity of fragrances. Applying fragrances directly to the skin sidesteps the possibility of staining clothes. For better effect, applying the scents at the pulse points can avoid possible stains on the clothes. These areas are the pulse points and the rhythm of the heart that can be felt at these spots.

Pulse points are warm and moist because the veins are closest to the skin in those places. These points emit warmth and react with fragrance to slowly diffuse scent across the user's body throughout the day. For a long-lasting scent, a perfumer can spray the aroma directly onto the skin at several pulse points and refrain from rubbing the formula in.

Neck

Behind the ears

Wrists

Inner elbow

Knees

Ankle

Chest

Shoulder

Prefer spraying

It is always better to spray the fragrances on the pulse points without further rubbing. Consistent rubbing ruins the aroma and lessens its aromatic life.

Avoid overdoing

A single spray in each area should be enough to satisfy the purpose of smelling good. An overwhelming smell is never recommended. A penetrating whiff of a less concentrated Eau de Toilette than a highly concentrated Extrait de Parfum will do its job finely.

Opt for spritzing, not misting

Target specific points and spritz some fragrance on them, following a distance of 10 to 20 cm. It will also land on the desired pulse points for a long time and will not just evaporate in the air or land on the ground.

Comb it with the hair

Hair holds a scent longer than skin because of its porous nature. Most perfumes contain alcohol, which mostly dehydrates and damages the hair. Ideally, perfume oils and water-based aromas are best sprayed on the hair and gently combed.

Switch fragrances often

It's a bit scientific, but like all the senses of a perfumer, the sense of smell has a memory. When a fragrance enthusiast gets used to a specific scent, their brain mutes it to avoid overstimulation.

Thus, switching scents will activate the user's sense of smell, and they will smell it better than if they wear the same perfume daily.

Properly applying perfumes is important for making their fragrance last long. By adhering to these helpful tips, fragrance enthusiasts can ensure that their favored scents remain fresh and comforting for an extended period.