When makeup looks thick, patchy, flaky, and not as pristine as it should, one knows it’s cakey foundation. This usually happens when one applies foundation to dry skin or uses too much product. One’s skincare routine and how one applies makeup can make or break one’s look. As the name suggests, foundation is the foundation of one’s makeup. Go wrong, and the whole look goes.

A smooth and flawless foundation base is essential for achieving a natural or glamorous look. The cakey foundation is called cake-face, which describes a look that uses too much foundation and powder to look thick and overdone like it has been 'caked or plastered' on. With a few tips and tricks, one can get the perfect look with one’s foundation.

How to avoid cakey foundation?

Achieving a flawless and natural-looking foundation application is often hindered by the common issue of cakey makeup.To overcome the challenge of cakey foundation, it's crucial to address these underlying causes and adopt appropriate techniques for a smoother and more seamless makeup finish.

Regular exfoliation

A buildup of grime and oil in the skin can make the foundation look cakey. Exfoliating once a week removes embedded dirt and dead skin cells and creates a smooth canvas for makeup products.

Always moisturize

When skin is dry, the foundation is more likely to flake or look patchy. Apply a moisturizer suited for your skin type before applying foundation. Massage the moisturizer gently into the skin, especially the T-zone and under-eye areas, as foundation is more likely to cake there.

Apply primer

After moisturizing, prep the skin with primer as that evens out, smoothens the skin, and creates a smooth surface for the foundation. A primer also doesn’t allow the foundation to develop creases and fine lines, which results in a cakey foundation.

Use foundation according to skin type

People with dry skin are more likely to have their foundation peeling or flaking. Use makeup with hydrating ingredients, such as ceramides, hyaluronic acid, and shea butter. Those with oily skin should use a setting powder to avoid their foundation to keep it from smudging and creasing.

Use a setting spray

Setting sprays hydrate the skin by locking in moisture and keeping the foundation in place.

Go for either light or medium coverage foundation

Full coverage foundations are full of color pigments and, if not used correctly, can make it look cakey and patchy. Light or medium coverage foundations allow you to layer and increase coverage if required.

Tips and tricks to fix cakey foundation

The solution to fixing the cakey foundation is to set the culprit, either dry or oily skin. Cakey makeup is due to dry patches on the cheeks for those with dry skin or oil buildup in the T-zone for those with oily skin.

1. Use blotting sheets to remove excess makeup and oil, especially while using full-coverage foundation, creating a cakey look.

2. Use a spray mist on the face. Hydrate the skin with two to three spritzes to rejuvenate and moisten the skin to treat dry patches.

3. Choose the right foundation for your skin type to prevent it from looking cakey. A liquid foundation is best for dry skin as it’s hydrating, while a powder foundation works for oily or combination skin types as it absorb excess oil. Choose a foundation shade to match the skin tone to keep it from looking cakey and different from the skin tone.

4. A damp makeup sponge also prevents cakiness as it helps to blend the foundation into the skin. A damp sponge helps the product be better absorbed into the skin than a foundation brush and prevents it from flaking.

5. Finish the makeup with a setting spray to create a dewy finish and avoid cakiness.

Tips to avoid cakey foundation (Image via Freepik)

6. Match the foundation and primer, that is, use a silicone-based foundation with a silicone-based primer for best coverage.

7. A damp sponge is best for applying a lightweight foundation, and a brush is best for creamy foundations.

8. Apply foundation with a light and gentle hand, and do not apply extra layers unnecessarily, as it will look cakey.

Fixing the cakey foundation is quite simple. If it does look flaky or patchy, it's okay to remove it and start again. The right makeup, application tools, tips, and tricks can give you a natural or airbrushed look. Here's never to have to worry about cakey foundation again!