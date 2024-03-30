How to build a pregnancy-safe skincare routine?

Building a pregnancy-safe skincare routine is crucial during this transformative period, as the human body goes through significant changes. From hormonal changes to internal transformations, the skin is greatly impacted.

These changes necessitate a careful selection of skincare products, as not all ingredients are suitable during pregnancy. Some should be avoided, while others are imperative for maintaining skin health.

Ingredients such as retinoids, oxybenzone, formaldehyde, etc should be omitted from the skincare routine while adding elements such as glycolic acids and vitamins. However, it is very important to consult the doctor before taking any oral pills or experiencing intense skin transformation.

What is the best way to build a pregnancy-safe skincare routine?

One can start the skincare routine with cleansing, which should be followed by hydrating, moisturizing, and concluding with SPF. Some ingredients should be added to the skincare routine, which are:

Glycolic Acids

Niacinamide

Peptide

Ceramides

Vitamin C

Hyaluronic Acid

In this skincare routine, one can begin with cleansing. The cleanser should have fragrance-free elements to minimize potential irritation. Also, it should have a gentle moisturizer that provides mild effects on the skin.

Choosing moisturizers that are formulated with toxin-free elements ensures the safety of one's skincare routine during pregnancy. Additionally, sunscreen is a must-have in the routine. Dr. Sam Bunting, a leading cosmetic dermatologist, said to Harper's Bazar,

"I like sunscreens which utilise physical blocker zinc oxide in treating melasma, so UV is deflected away from the skin like a mirror."

Why one should build a pregnancy-safe skincare routine?

Pregnancy-safe skincare differs from regular skincare due to the unique challenges posed by hormonal changes during this period. While some women experience relief from acne breakouts typically associated with puberty, others may notice an increase in redness due to the expansion of blood volume, which can range from 30% to 50%.

The changes in metabolism play a significant role in the skin changes. During this time, women suffer from melasma, acne, stretch marks, dry skin, etc.

What are the ingredients one should avoid in a pregnancy-safe skincare routine?

As the skin becomes more delicate and sensitive during this time, one should avoid these ingredients in the pregnancy-safe skincare routine. The founder of SAS Aesthetics in London, Dr. Mahsa Saleki, said to Harper's Bazar,

"There are three things to consider with skincare during pregnancy and breastfeeding: safety, increased risk factors, and hydration. With safety there are ingredients that people must avoid, such as salicylic acid, hydroquinone and all retinoids."

She continued,

"Due to hormonal changes, the skin changes a lot too and many women find that their skin is much dryer, irritable and more inflamed – therefore it is important to keep hydrated and include a good moisturiser in their skincare routine."

The ingredients must be avoided in a pregnancy-safe skincare routine,

Retinoid

Formaldehyde

Hydroquinone

Phthalates

Salicylic acids (in high quantity)

Benzoyl peroxide

Botox and filers

Parabens

Aluminum Chloride

Essential oil

The skin often reflects the impacts of health changes, and pregnancy is no different. Many women experience common skin changes during pregnancy, making proper skincare crucial.