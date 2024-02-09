How to ensure your beauty products are certified at Amazon? Tips explored

Multiple buyer beware warnings have been issued by beauty influencers and beauty portals concerning products sold on Amazon. Amazon is a prominent beauty product retail platform with 1 million selections and beauty products ruling the top-selling categories.

The retail platform has become a convenient portal for beauty enthusiasts to avail of beauty products without going to a beauty store. Moreover, the reviews and star ratings on the platform help buyers make informed decisions.

Despite being a ruling beauty product-selling retail platform, Amazon has recently come under the radar of beauty enthusiasts, claiming there are first copies or fake beauty products on the portal. Hence, one must consider a few factors to ensure their beauty products are certified when purchasing through the retail platform.

Tips to avail of authentic and certified beauty products at Amazon

Saoud Khalifah, founder of Fake Spot- a website that uses AI to detect fake product reviews commented on the presence of fake beauty products on the retail platform, stating:

"So you stick a logo on it, and you can start selling it on Amazon, where you can sign up as a third-party seller, and claim it’s authentic."

Additionally, a renowned brand like SkinCeuticals spent millions of dollars buying back their products from unauthorized sellers on the retail platform. These products were sent for a lab test, and it was determined that 99% of SkinCeuticals products brought from the retail platform's retailers were either fake or contained counterfeit ingredients.

Some of the methods that can help one ensure that their beauty products at the retail platform are authentic include:

Reading Reviews: Look out for sketchy user names, multiple reviews submitted on the same date, and reviews with unusual spelling mistakes. These point toward fake reviews, which inauthentic sellers usually post.

Pricing: While the retail platform offers discounts and coupons annually, counterfeit beauty products are priced at unbelievably low prices. If a beauty product is sold in bulk or very cheap, it is likely to be fake.

Sold By: It is important to look for "sold by" and "shipped by" categories on the retail platform. One is good to go if the beauty products are sold directly by the retail platform. However, it is essential to note if the product is sold through a third party, which must be the product's actual manufacturer.

Unusual Shipping Conditions: Some beauty products take a long time to get shipped, contrary to the retail platform's policy of shipping products on time. Moreover, counterfeit product sellers often upload grainy photos of their products, which legitimate sellers wouldn't, as they want their products to look nice to buyers.

Dr. Dennis Gross, MD, a New York dermatologist and founder of the skincare brand Dr Dennis Gross Skincare, commented on having an official storefront on Amazon. Dr Dennis stated:

"When you shop through a brand’s official storefront on Amazon, that guarantees that you are buying from a verified seller, the product is legitimate, and it is being handled, packaged and stored correctly to ensure that it remains efficacious."

The key takeaway and tip to remember when shopping for beauty products on the retail platform is to shop directly from the manufacturer or beauty brand's official page on the retail platform.

Secondly, one can trust collections titled "Premium Beauty" or "Luxury Fashion" and look for the "Amazon's Choice" badge to verify that the product is hundred per cent authentic.