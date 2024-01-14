How to get rid of stretch marks? 11 ways to treat the scarring 

Most of the time, stretch marks don't require diagnosis. The doctor treating you may do a skin examination and a medical history review. One may be offered more testing if the healthcare provider believes one is taking more cortisol.

They are benign and frequently disappear with time. They may gradually lessen with treatment, but they might not go away entirely. Although many over-the-counter oils and lotions make this claim, there is no guarantee that the outcomes will be as promised, and their effectiveness varies.

These marks can also be made to seem better with certain cosmetic operations like microdermabrasion and laser therapy. Speaking with a dermatologist to review your options and determine the best course of action for your unique situation is crucial.

Reasons you may get them:

Pregnancy: One of the most common causes of stretch marks is pregnancy. As the belly expands to accommodate the growing baby, the skin undergoes stretching, forming stretch marks. Rapid Growth: Adolescents experiencing growth spurts, especially during puberty, may develop stretch marks. Rapid growth can cause the skin to stretch beyond its elastic capacity, resulting in these marks. Weight Gain: Significant weight gain or loss can lead to the development of stretch marks. When the body changes in size, the skin may not be able to adapt quickly enough, resulting in the formation of stretch marks. Genetics: Genetic factors also play a role in determining an individual's susceptibility to stretch marks. If your family members have a history of developing stretch marks, you may also be more likely to experience them. Corticosteroid Use: Prolonged or excessive use of corticosteroid medications, whether topical or oral, can affect the skin's collagen production and increase the likelihood of stretch marks.

Understanding stretch marks and navigating treatment options

Knowing their causes and available treatment methods might be helpful for those who want to address stretch marks. Stretch marks are a common skin problem that many people suffer from. These marks, typically appearing as reddish or purple lines on the skin, emerge when the skin undergoes fast stretching or expansion, resulting in the breakdown of collagen and elastin fibers.

1) Vitamin A

Can aid with these marks (Image via Freepik)

A topical drug derived from vitamin A is retinoid cream. After using retinoids, one's skin may look better, mainly if one's marks are still relatively new. One's skin appears more like the rest of your skin with the help of the cream, which helps to restore collagen in one's skin.

2) Light and laser therapies

It is helpful in the appearance of stretch marks (Image via Freepik/wavebreakmedia_micro)

Other than laser or light therapy, there is no other effective treatment for these marks. One benefit is that after treatment, less pain medication is required. There is increased energy for cells in the treated region. Also, there is an enhanced reaction of the immunological system, amongst an improved healing response.

Furthermore, collagen synthesis produces new skin. Improved lymphatic flow results in less edema and enhanced blood flow in the treated area and helps to lessen inflammation.

3) Microneedling

Although microneedling won't erase the appearance of one's stretch marks overnight, it will eventually assist them to become less noticeable. Additionally, one can employ microneedling to lessen the visibility of wrinkles, fine lines, and even acne scars.

A device with fine needles is used in microneedling, a minimally invasive cosmetic technique, to create regulated micro-injuries on the skin's surface. By encouraging the body's natural healing process, these micro-injuries increase the creation of collagen and elastin. This may eventually help lessen various skin issues and enhance the skin's texture.

4) Microdermabrasion

Microdermabrasion in the process (Image via Instagram/@onetwoonedayspa)

These marks may become less noticeable due to microdermabrasion's overall improvement of the skin's outer layer, but this transient effect must be maintained with additional treatments.

Microdermabrasion is a non-invasive cosmetic technique that uses a diamond-tipped wand or tiny crystals to exfoliate the skin's outer layer. These marks may appear less evident for a short while thanks to microdermabrasion, which improves skin texture by encouraging cell turnover and eliminating dead skin cells.

5) Tretinoin

Stretch marks younger than a few months old may look better after using retinoin. When taken as directed, tretinoin helps to restore collagen, a protein in the skin that helps to make these marks appear more natural.

When applied topically as directed, tretinoin may aid in improving the appearance of stretch marks that are less than a few months old. By enhancing collagen synthesis, tretinoin strengthens the skin's structure and texture, helping to fade the discoloration associated with newer marks.

6) Chemical peels

Generally, a TCA or a glycolic skin peel are the two finest chemical peels for stretch marks. Both of these peels are effective in lessening and fading marks. It's crucial to remember that these marks and scarring generally represent a long-lasting alteration to the skin's texture.

Although TCA (trichloroacetic acid) and peels containing glycolic acid can contribute to removing these marks by encouraging skin exfoliation and collagen synthesis, it's crucial to note that the effectiveness of these treatments can differ from person to person.

Furthermore, you should proceed with caution while getting chemical peels for stretch marks, and you should speak with a dermatologist or other skin care specialist before deciding to have any chemical peels done. Stretch marks can be managed over time using alternative non-invasive therapies and consistent and appropriate skincare.

7) Cosmetic surgery

Should the aforementioned aesthetic procedures be ineffective in improving or eliminating the stretching of the marks, one may consider undergoing surgical operations like a thigh lift, breast lift, or stomach tuck. However, these operations shouldn't be done solely to eliminate these marks.

Stretch marks may be addressed surgically with thigh lifts, breast lifts, or stomach tucks, but it's essential to go into these surgeries with reasonable expectations. Stretch marks are not the primary focus of these surgeries; they are intended to reshape and contour the body.

Although they can tighten the underlying tissues and remove extra skin, they are not always successful in removing stretch marks. These procedures should not be performed to eliminate stretch marks because they come with a lengthy recovery period and certain hazards.

8) Aloe vera gel

Its gel is a natural moisturizer, calming agent, and cooling agent. It also possesses skin regeneration capabilities. It has anti-inflammatory qualities and antioxidants like vitamins A and C.

Although aloe vera can help with stretch marks, it's vital to remember that everyone reacts differently to different skincare products. Patience and consistency in application are essential. For more notable effects, people can consider mixing aloe vera with other targeted treatments or seeking individualized skincare guidance from a skincare specialist.

9) Centella asiatica herb

Recent research indicates that Centella Asiatica may be able to treat these marks, particularly those that develop after pregnancy. Weight gain and hormonal changes that transfer collagen and elastin can cause these changes in the connective tissue.

According to recent research, Centella Asiatica, sometimes called gotu kola, may help treat stretch marks, particularly those caused by pregnancy, weight gain, and hormonal changes that impact the connective tissue's collagen and elastin.

It is known that Centella asiatica may aid in the production of collagen and the healing of wounds. Its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant qualities might help to increase skin suppleness and lessen the visibility of stretch marks. These marks may be treated naturally and comprehensively by including Centella Asiatica in skincare regimens, while further research is required to determine the full extent of its efficacy.

For individualized guidance, speak with a healthcare provider like any skincare routine.

10) Hyaluronic acid

Although these marks gradually lose color with time, one can hasten this process. These marks can be less noticeable if hyaluronic acid is used as soon as one of them starts to appear. Hyaluronic acid can temporarily lessen the visibility of previous marks because it also moisturizes and plumps.

These marks usually fade naturally over time, but hyaluronic acid can be a helpful ally for those who want to speed up this process. Hyaluronic acid can help minimize them by applying it as soon as it shows.

This is because of its plumping action, which can momentarily lessen the prominence of existing markings, and its moisturizing qualities, which support the maintenance of skin hydration and suppleness.

The capacity of hyaluronic acid to hold onto water gives the skin a revitalizing and moisturizing boost. Early on in the formation of these marks, hyaluronic acid incorporation into a skincare regimen may help the marks become less apparent and more subtle with time.

11) Sugar

Sugar has been employed to do microdermabrasion—a clinically validated technique to eliminate the stretch mark. You can use one cup of sugar and one-fourth cup of almond or coconut oil to treat these marks. Next, you must incorporate some lemon juice into the concoction.

Stretch mark treatment with sugar microdermabrasion is a well-liked do-it-yourself technique. An exfoliating scrub can be made by combining one cup of sugar, one-fourth cup of almond or coconut oil, and lemon juice. These marks may look better and appear more youthful if one gently massages this mixture into the affected regions.

In summary, these mark management and treatment types require a comprehensive strategy considering both in-office and at-home techniques. These skin flaws can be addressed with chemical peels like glycolic acid and TCA and natural therapies like Centella Asiatica and sugar-based microdermabrasion.

Since everyone responds differently to treatments, it is essential to approach them with reasonable expectations. It's recommended to speak with dermatologists or skincare experts to create a treatment plan that is both safe and effective.

Furthermore, leading a healthy lifestyle, drinking plenty of water, and following regular skincare routines improve general skin health and may eventually make these marks less noticeable. Growing self-confidence and well-being also require accepting one's physique and realizing that these scars are a regular aspect of aging.