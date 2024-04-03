The Rhode Peptide Lip Treatment has become a common choice for beauty enthusiasts these days. In fact, multiple influencers have been posting photos and videos of all the flavors of the peptide lip treatment and posting their reviews of the same.

Hailey Bieber, known for introducing innovative makeup looks and manicures, launched Rhode in 2022. The Peptide Lip Treatment was a primary product in the brand's launch range. It is now available in four flavors, while the brand's Peptide Lip Tint comprises four tinted flavors.

According to Forbes, when Rhode launched in 2022, the brand's Peptide Lip Treatments were sold out within three days and resulted in a wishlist of 440,000 beauty enthusiasts. The lip treatment retails for $16 and is available on Rhode's official website.

More details on Rhode Peptide Lip Treatment: Tints and flavors

Rhode came into existence inspired by Hailey Bieber’s journey towards healthy skin, which led to the development of products that work for and are accessible to everyone. Commenting on the development of her beauty brand, Hailey Bieber’s message on the Rhode website mentions:

"Rhode is dedicated to making products based in science and great formulation, simplifying many of the mysteries and complex narratives behind efficacious skincare."

The brand’s best-selling lip peptide treatment is a restorative formula that offers soft, plump lips and can be used day and night. The beauty brand claims that the treatment leaves lips looking glossy and its ingredients offer nourishment for chapped, dry lips.

The Rhode Peptide Lip Treatment is infused with ingredients like:

Peptides: This ingredient in a lip treatment formulation can regulate cell activity and has wound-healing properties that heal chapped lips. Additionally, peptides stimulate collagen production and can make the lips appear lighter.

This ingredient in a lip treatment formulation can regulate cell activity and has wound-healing properties that heal chapped lips. Additionally, peptides stimulate collagen production and can make the lips appear lighter. Shea Butter: Shea butter is rich in antioxidants and may provide a protective barrier to the lips. The ingredient is rich in fatty acid content, as a result of which, it can offer restorative and moisturizing benefits.

Shea butter is rich in antioxidants and may provide a protective barrier to the lips. The ingredient is rich in fatty acid content, as a result of which, it can offer restorative and moisturizing benefits. Cupuacu: Cupuacu can create a protective barrier on the lips, prevent moisture loss, and ensure the lips are soft.

Cupuacu can create a protective barrier on the lips, prevent moisture loss, and ensure the lips are soft. Babassu: Babassu consists of vitamin E, which can offer healing and moisturizing benefits. Additionally, the ingredient comprises anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties.

The four flavors of Rhode Peptide Lip Treatment include:

Unscented: Since fragrance can be an irritant for some people, Rhode released an unscented version of their peptide lip treatment, allowing everyone to enjoy its benefits.

Watermelon Slice: The watermelon slice flavor smells like watermelon gummy sweets, as noted by Who What Wear.

Salted Caramel: According to Popsugar, the salted caramel of the peptide lip treatment smells just like candy and doesn't smell or taste synthetic.

Rhode Vanilla: In a review by Who What Wear, it is mentioned that the vanilla flavor of the peptide lip treatment smells and tastes similar to vanilla cupcake frosting.

Additionally, Rhode's Peptide Lip Tint includes four tinted flavors:

Raspberry Jelly: A crushed berry shade

Ribbon: A sheer pink shade which is reportedly an ode to Hailey Bieber's childhood days as a ballet dancer

Toast: This is a rose taupe shade with a tint of brown

Espresso: A rich brown shade similar looking to the coffee it is named after

All flavors of the Rhode Peptide Lip Treatment flavors are quite sought-after among beauty enthusiasts, who are showcasing their entire lip treatment collection, including the tinted versions on Instagram.