How to master the French Makeup Look? A complete guide to looking like a Parisian beauty 

The French makeup look is one of the many things the French beauty arena boasts. Characterized by volumized lashes, minimal makeup base, and classic red lips, the French makeup look is subtle yet impactful and flatters all skin tones.

Additionally, the makeup look doesn’t rely on many makeup products to achieve a particular level of finesse. The French makeup look targets the natural features and uniquely uplifts them. The makeup look doesn't opt for perfection; one can always add personalized elements to elevate the same.

Celebrities like Emily Ratajkowski and Sophie Turner have been featured in beauty magazines for sporting the makeup look, indicating it is always the talk of the town. While the look comes across as effortless, it does entail proper skincare prep and acing the bold lip to achieve the ever-stylish French makeup look.

Proper CTM to Bold Lips: The complete guide to acing the French Makeup look

The Parisian beauty makeup look begins with skincare, continues through minimal base makeup, and ends with a bold lip.

Skincare is the key to looking like a Parisian beauty:

Skin prep is the first step of preparing any makeup look, as with the French makeup look. Use a gentle cleanser like the La Roche-Posay TOLERIANE HYDRATING GENTLE FACIAL CLEANSER ($16), which is formulated with prebiotic thermal spring water, ceramide-3, and niacinamide to rid the skin of impurities.

Follow it up with a toner or serum per the skin concern. Seal it with a hydrating moisturizer like the Charlotte Tilbury Magic Cream ($65) or a budget-friendly version like Neutrogena Hydro Boost Gel Cream($19). This ensures the makeup sticks to the face and the skin barrier is always healthy.

Less is More for base makeup and coverage:

The Parisian beauty makeup look focuses more on enhancing one’s natural features instead of altering them with makeup products; hence, use only two to three products for base makeup. A tinted foundation or BB cream and a concealer for spot correction are enough to achieve this makeup look.

One can opt for the Laura Mercier Tinted moisturizer ($53). Available in multiple skin-flattering shades, this tinted formula is infused with skincare ingredients that offer 24-hour hydration with SPF-30 for protection. The e.l.f Halo Glow Liquid Filter ($14) is the ideal concealer for this makeup look as it offers maximum coverage in less quantity.

Long lashes and a natural flush are the stars of this makeup look:

French women love their volumized lashes and naturally flushed pink cheeks. Hence, a volumizing mascara for dramatically long lashes and cream blush is imperative to ace the French makeup look.

Additionally, one doesn’t have to worry about contouring the face as the makeup look highlights the natural features, and contouring doesn’t have a place in a Parisian beauty enthusiast’s makeup regime.

The Too Faced Better Than S*x Mascara ($29) is one of the most popular mascara’s for an instant lash lift. One can use the Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Blush ($23) or the Fenty Beauty Cheeks Out Freestyle Liquid Blush ($24), as the two best-selling blushes have a creamy formula and offer a close to natural pink flush to the cheeks.

The French makeup look is never complete without a red lip:

The Parisian beauty makeup look is characterized by a bold red lip, and a red lip flatters all. Make sure the lips are moisturized using a lip balm or lip oil, as this imparts a natural shine. Next, line the lips using a dark red lip liner like the ONE/SIZE by Patrick Starrr Lip Snatcher Waterproof Precision Lip Liner ($14) in Soft Matte Red or Soft Matte Berry shade.

The next step is to use the perfect shade of red lipstick, and some of the most popular options for the same include Rouge Dior Lipstick in the shade 999 ($45), MAC Cosmetics’ Ruby Woo ($23), and the YSL Pur Couture Lipstick in the shade Le Rouge ($45).

Top the red lip with a clear gloss and avoid any excess product. This will ensure the shade lasts longer. Voila! The iconic and classic French makeup look has been successfully achieved.

Adding an eyeliner or highlighter to accentuate the Parisian beauty makeup look is a personal choice. However, the abovementioned look is ideal for everyday wear and occasions where one needs to look glamorous without making extensive effort.