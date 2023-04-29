How much did Kendrick Lamar's The Big Steppers Tour earn? All about the highest-grossing rap tour

Kendrick Lamar's The Big Steppers tour officially became the highest-grossing rap tour in history by beating Drake's Aubrey & the Three Migos tour to claim the title. Lamar earned more than $110 million from the tour, thanks to his energy, showmanship, and impressive stage designs - all of which proved to be a testament to his talent and his ability to connect with audiences around the world.

In breaking Drake's record for the highest-grossing tour by a rapper, Lamar has once again proven his dominance in the hip-hop industry. His dedication to his craft and his ability to create unforgettable live performances have made him a true icon in the music world.

Fans of Kendrick Lamar can only anticipate what the future holds for this talented artist and his next big move.

Kendrick Lamar's The Big Steppers Tour generated $110.9 million in revenue

Kendrick Lamar has reason to celebrate as the rapper has now broken a long-standing record held by Drake.

As per Touring Data, Kendrick’s The Big Steppers Tour has now become the highest-grossing tour by a rapper as a headlining act in history, having earned an impressive $110.9 million from 929,000 ticket sales across 73 shows.

The tour began in July 2022 following the release of Kendrick’s fifth album, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, and wrapped up in September. The Big Steppers Tour was supported by pgLang protégés Baby Keem and Tanna Leone, and took place across North America, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand.

The creative direction for The Big Steppers Tour was handled by Kendrick Lamar, Dave Free, and Mike Carson, with actress Helen Mirren serving as the narrator. The setlist included tracks from Kendrick’s previous albums, like good kid, To Pimp a Butterfly, and DAMN., along with songs from his latest album.

Drake's Aubrey and The Three Migos tour is now the second-highest-grossing rap tour

Drake during his Aubrey & the Three Migos Tour Image: Getty Images .

In 2018, Drake embarked on his highly anticipated Aubrey and the Three Migos tour, which was a collaboration between Drake and the hip-hop trio Migos, with Drake headlining and Migos serving as the supporting act. The tour included shows in both North America and Canada, with stops in cities like Toronto, New York, Miami, and Los Angeles.

The tour was a commercial success, grossing an impressive $79 million from a total of 678,410 tickets sold across 43 dates.

Overall, the Aubrey and the Three Migos tour was a major event in the world of hip-hop and rap music. It showcased the talents of two of the genre's biggest stars, and provided fans with a memorable and exciting experience. Its commercial success demonstrated that Drake and Migos are still at the top of their game and continue to be major players in the music industry.

However, Kendrick Lamar's The Big Steppers Tour has now dethroned Drake's tour.

Take a look at the top highest-grossing rap tours in history

Kendrick Lamar's The Big Steppers tour was the biggest by any rapper in history, grossing over $110.9 million from 73 shows.

The tour featured performances of songs from Lamar's critically acclaimed albums and was praised for its high-energy shows and impressive stage design. However, there have been other rap tours in the past that have earned equal praise and acclaim.

Drake & Future Summer Sixteen

Drake's Summer Sixteen tour, which featured fellow rapper Future as a supporting act, generated $84.3 million from 54 shows. The tour featured performances of songs from both artists' catalogs and was praised for its impressive production value.

Kanye West & Jay-Z, Watch the Throne

Kanye West and Jay-Z's Watch the Throne tour was a major event in the world of hip-hop and rap music. The tour generated $75.4 million from 57 shows and featured collaborations between the two artists, as well as performances of some of their biggest hits.

Kendrick Lamar's Damn Tour

Kendrick Lamar's Damn tour was another major success, grossing $62.7 million from 64 shows. The tour featured performances of songs from Lamar's album DAMN. and was praised for its powerful performances and socially conscious messaging.

Travis Scott, Astroworld

Travis Scott's Astroworld tour was a major success, generating $63.7 million from 57 shows. The tour featured performances of songs from Scott's critically acclaimed album, Astroworld, and was praised for its high-energy shows and impressive stage design.

