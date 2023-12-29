How to put on false eyelashes for beginners? A complete guide

Let's dive into the world of false eyelashes!

Enhancing your eyes with lashes is a fantastic way to achieve a glamorous look, even for beginners. If you're new to the world of false lashes, worry not. This guide is here to help you every step of the way.

We'll go through everything from what you need to how to put them on so you can confidently flaunt those fabulous lashes. This article is the ultimate beginner's guide to making your lash game strong. We'll walk you through each step, breaking it down so you can achieve those perfect, dramatic lashes. Let's unleash the flutter!

Guide for Using False Eyelashes for Beginners

While the process may seem a bit daunting at first, you'll be fluttering those lashes confidently in no time with the right guidance. This guide will take you through each step, offering quick tips for a gorgeous look and tricks for applying false eyelashes seamlessly. We will make the process easy and fun!

Step 1: Gather Your Supplies

Ensure you have all the essentials: false eyelashes, good quality eyelash glue, tweezers or a lash applicator, small scissors (if necessary), and optional items like eyeliner and mascara for an enhanced and more dramatic look.

Multicolor Lash Applicator (Image via Pexels)

Step 2: Measure and Trim

Tailor the false lashes to your eye shape by measuring and trimming any excess from the outer edge. We suggest placing the lashes on your eyes to correctly see the length fitting from the inner corner to the outer corner. Trim the length only from the outer corner.

The inner corner of the lash should not be trimmed in any scenario because they are tailor-made in size to fit that low-length inner corner natural lashes of ours. This personalized touch ensures a comfortable fit.

Step 3: Apply Eyeliner (Optional)

Create a guideline for your false lashes by applying a thin line of eyeliner on your upper natural lash line. This step enhances the overall look and helps with easy placement of the lash before using and sealing it with our natural lashes.

Step 4: Curl Your Natural Lashes (Optional)

For a seamless blend, curl your natural lashes before applying false lashes, using an eyelash curler or a heated eyelash curler for a gentle curl and a lift to your natural lashes to boost the overall look.

Curling Eyelashes (Image via Pexels)

Step 5: Apply Mascara (Optional)

Before applying false eyelashes, consider adding a coat of mascara to your natural lashes. This step helps in blending the real and false lashes and also aids in magnifying the entire look.

Application of Mascara (Image via Pexels)

Step 6: Apply Glue

Apply a thin, even line of quality eyelash glue along the base of the false eyelashes. Pro tip: opt for a glue that dries clear for a polished finish.

Step 7: Let the Glue Set

Allow the glue to become tacky for 20-30 seconds. This crucial step ensures that the lashes adhere properly during application. Wait to place them on as the glue will be too wet and not stick properly to the lash line.

Step 8: Placement

Using tweezers or a lash applicator, carefully place the lashes along your natural lash line. Pro tip: Start from the center to provide a balanced application.

Step 9: Press and Adjust

Gently press the false eyelashes against your natural lashes, securing them in place. Use tweezers to make any necessary adjustments for a flawless look.

Placing False Eyelashes (Image via Amazon)

Step 10: Final Touches

After securing the false lashes, apply an additional coat of mascara to blend them seamlessly. Check for visible glue, and remove any excess with a cotton swab if needed.

And there you have it – you've conquered the world of false eyelashes! Now, every blink will be a statement. Remember to take your time and follow each step carefully, and soon you'll be confidently rocking those lashes for any occasion.

As you become a pro at this, you'll discover what works best for you. Applying these will become a simple and enjoyable part of your beauty routine with a bit of practice and the right tools. Remember to remove them and store them carefully for your next use. So, flutter those lashes with pride, and let your eyes do the talking. Happy beautifying!