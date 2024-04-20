Recently, Savannah James was sported posing for Dior, underscoring her poised fashion sense before her fans. The wife of Lakers star, LeBron James, garnered eyeballs as a professional furniture designer, entrepreneur, and philanthropist. The 37-year-old internet personality is the mother of three, and Zhuri, her 9-year-old daughter, is the youngest of them all.

Savannah James also created an Instagram account and YouTube channel, both titled All Things Zhuri to document her daughter's childhood journey. Through these platforms, James displays how she takes care of Zhuri.

In 2022, Savanna shared a video of Zhuri, revealing her hair care routine. She also mentioned that she has been taking care of her child's hair for seven years.

Exploring how Savannah James styles Zhuri's hair

In 2022, Savannah James posted a video on Instagram of Zhuri's hair-trimming routine. The video began with a little glimpse of the products she used, featuring a straightener, a comb, and a white bottle, labeled as Zhuri's hair oil.

In the caption, Savannah wrote:

"I am not a professional. I’m a kitchen beautician. The process I use has gotten us to these lengths through the last 7 years. Please don’t come for me. I will share more details soon!"

Savannah dressed herself in an oversized fleece top and secured her hair in a cap. She initiated the process by straightening Zhuri's hair while the latter was relaxing in chair. The LeBron daughter wore a pastel-shaded frock over a grey tee shirt and after the hair straightening process, Savannah covered Zhuri with a black cape and prepared a scissor for further hair cut.

She made some sections in her hair and cut them thoroughly. At the end of the video, Savannah showcased the hair length of Zhuri by pulling them out.

Why does Savannah James love to do Zhuri's hair care?

Many times, Savannah has shared her obsession with hair. Being a brunette, she had skeptical thoughts about blonde hair and experimented with dyed wigs. In 2023, she told Vogue:

"I always wanted to try blonde, but I was afraid to dye my hair because of the upkeep. And then one day I was just like, “‘I’m going to see what the blonde is giving."

However, in that interview, she also shared how her mother took care of her hair with kitchen materials. This self-proclaimed 'Kitchen beautician' shared her nostalgic memories of her mother doing haircare.

She further told Vogue about Zhuri:

"Once I found out I was having a little girl, I was like, ‘Please Lord, can she have a lot of hair? Because I just want to do her hair all day.’ I never thought it would get to where it is now. It’s important for me [to do her hair] because it’s something that I did with my mom."

Savannah confessed that she can afford a stylist for Zhuri as her hair take at least three hours to wash and style, but she loves her daughter's hair-care session. During this session, she gets time to spend with her, praising her hair, and creating a strong bond between the mother-daughter duo.

Savannah James' obsession with hair experiments is nothing new. In a video from the YouTube series, All Things Zhuri, James showcased her prowess by styling her daughter's hair in various ways.

