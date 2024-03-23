How to store skincare products? Ways to increase the beauty vanity's shelf-life

Looting for the best skincare products is not the final task. Enhancing the beauty vanity's shelf life is also an important job. The skincare or makeup products are formulated with different chemicals, making them vulnerable to heat, humidity, and other external weather conditions.

Recently, the #topshelfie has become one of the latest trends on social media platforms where people showcase their organized skincare products on the shelves, creating satisfying visuals for internet users.

Most of the skincare products come with one disclaimer that they should be stored in cool and dark places. The reason behind this direction is that heat or humidity can drive the chemical reaction, making their shelf life less.

There are certain ways to keep them stored, which are discussed below.

Why should skincare products be stored in the right places?

Skincare products are formulated with different substances such as acids, water solutions, and others. If they are exposed to sunlight or heat, they start to react with each other, which propels their lifetime and makes them rotten before their expiry date.

The head of Ageless Clinic, Dr. Harshna Bijlani said to Vogue,

"All makeup products and tools should be stored in a designated cool and dry place, away from moisture. That means you definitely should not store your makeup in the bathroom. Instead, maintain a vanity kit or a drawer for your makeup products to make sure they’re not contaminated with bacteria from other products or due to high humidity."

So, it is notable that the separation of the compounds or the changes in fragrances of the skincare items are signs that the reaction is done already. Bathrooms and fridges are the places where most of the skincare and makeup products are kept. However, there are certain precautions and rules one must follow before storing them.

Different ways to store skincare products to increase their shelf-life

Idea 1: Just beside the bathtub

Most people prefer skincare items to be stored in the bathroom. While storing skincare goods next to the bathtub is feasible, care must be taken to ensure the product's safety and quality. If you're not sure what would be the best place to store it, think about using a bathroom shelf or cupboard that is out of direct sunlight and water exposure.

Idea 2: At the refrigerator

The next option is to store the skincare or cosmetic products in the refrigerator. To avoid cross-contamination, skincare products must be kept neat and organised while kept in the refrigerator. To avoid the products acquiring smells from other items in the refrigerator, make sure to shut them tightly.

Most people find this a convenient option. Also, keeping them in a cool place can augment their effects on skin and blood circulation.

Idea 3: At the bedroom

One of the safest ideas to store the products is in the bedroom. One can organize them in the wardrobe while closed shelves are quite worthy in this matter. In the bedroom, one can set a place for the products that can avoid sunlight.

There are some mistakes which one must keep in mind. Firstly, if one is keeping the products in the bathroom, it should be less quantity. Also, the vitamin C products should be distant from the sunlight as it can break the chemical bonds of the solution.

For makeup products, one should keep them clean so that bacteria or any other harmful microbes can not ruin the products.

