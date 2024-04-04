Huda Beauty launches Easy Bake Eau de Parfum: Cost and notes

Dubbed one of the world's fastest-growing cosmetics lines, Huda Beauty recently launched the Easy Bake Eau de Parfum. Unlike its previous show-and-tell marketing campaigns, the one for launching the Easy Bake fragrance kept beauty enthusiasts on their toes. The beauty brand's creative campaign comprised a facade, posted on April 1, wherein the brand stated that the controversial fragrance from their Easy Bake loose-setting powder had been stolen.

On April 3, 2024, Huda Beauty announced the launch of a fragrance-free Easy Bake loose-setting powder and the Easy Bake Eau de Parfum which is a creamy, fruity, and floral scent.

The fragrance resembles that of the Easy Bake loose-setting powder ($38) and comprises the same long-staying power. Infused with notes of tuberose infusion, vanilla Madagascar, and lush pear, the Easy Bake Eau de Parfum retails for $65 and is available on the Huda Beauty website.

More details about Huda Beauty's Easy Bake Eau de Parfum

Describing the newly launched scent as extremely sensual, delicious, and bold, Huda Beauty claims that the Easy Bake Eau de Parfum is a signature scent derived from the creamy, flora scent of the brand’s cult-favorite loose-setting powder.

Loved by beauty enthusiasts with multiple review videos on TikTok, the Easy Bake loose powder is known for offering a matte and luminous finish while controlling shine throughout the day. However, since the product’s launch in 2018, there have been mixed reviews about the presence of fragrance in its formulation.

While some beauty enthusiasts loved the fragrance, beauty enthusiasts with sensitive skin or those who consider fragrance as an irritant weren’t fans of the scent. Hence, the beauty brand reviewed multiple consumer feedbacks to launch a fragrance-free version of the best-selling Easy Bake loose powder.

Easy Bake Eau de Parfum, on the other hand, is Huda Beauty's first-ever perfume and Huda Kattan announced the launch of the fragrance-free Easy Bake loose-setting powder alongside the perfume, stating:

“We couldn’t waste the fragrance, we had to do something with it. So we put it in a bottle and we got Easy Bake fragrance. And it smells so good.”

When describing the ingredients in the fragrance, Huda Kattan mentioned that the scent smells similar to fragrances like Gucci Flora. The newly launched Huda Beauty perfume consists of lush pear as its opening note which delves into heart notes of creamy white florals with a tuberose infusion. Additionally, the presence of sandalwood and vanilla as base notes makes the perfume a powerful, floral fragrance

Belonging to the floral fragrance family, the Easy Bake Eau de Parfum comprises notes of:

The top notes consist of dewy gardenia buds, jasmine nectar, and lush pear

Heart notes consist of ylang-ylang extra, gold dust orchid, heliotrope, and tuberose infusion

Base notes comprise sugared amber woods, toasted coconut, vanilla Madagascar, white moss, and Dreamwood (sandalwood).

The brand’s website mentions that one can use the perfume by spraying it on the pulse points and clothes for ideal fragrance projection or mixing it with an oil, lotion, or balm to make the scent last longer.

Additionally, the newly launched fragrance can be sprayed onto the hair towel before drying the tresses or the hairbrush before styling the hair. This gives a soft scent diffusion into the hair.

Huda Kattan, founder of Huda Beauty has a fragrance sub-brand apart from the beauty portfolio called Kayali in collaboration with her sister Mona Kattan. Kayali's fragrance collection has generated a positive response from perfume enthusiasts worldwide.

The beauty brand's Easy Bake Eau de Parfum retails for $65 and is available on the Huda Beauty website.