Ilana Glazer Tour 2023: Tickets, dates, venues and more 

Ilana Glazer, the renowned comedian and actress, has announced her summer stand-up tour that will take her to several cities across America. Ilana Glazer, best known for co-creating and starring in the hit TV series Broad City, will be performing her hilarious stand-up routine in front of live audiences in cities including Albany, Pittsburgh, Buffalo, Portland, and several others.

Tour tickets are in their presale phase, and the presale will begin on April 26, 2023, through Illana Glazer's official website- (Ilanaglazerlive.com). Fans can also follow her social media accounts to stay updated about her upcoming tours and shows.

Ilana Glazer’s tour will begin in Richmond and end in Port Chester

Ilana Glazer will kick off the months-long scheduled event with her concert in Richmond, which is scheduled to take place on June 8, 2023. After visiting several cities across the globe, the singer will finally wrap up her tour with her Port Chester on August 24, 2023.

The following are the complete dates and venues of the tour:

June 8, 2023 - Dominion Energy Center - Richmond, VA

Jun 15, 2023 - The Egg - Albany, NY

Jun 23, 2023 - State Theatre - Portland, ME

Jun 29, 2023 - Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center - Westhampton Beach, NY

Jul 13, 2023 - Byham Theater - Pittsburgh, PA

July 14, 2023 - UB Center for the Arts - Buffalo, NY

July 20, 2023 - Blumenthal Performing Arts Center - Charlotte, NC

Jul 21, 2023 - Charleston Gaillard Center - Charleston, SC

Aug 3, 2023 - Academy of Music - Northampton, MA

Aug 4, 2023 - Colonial Theatre - Pittsfield, MA

Aug 5, 2023 - MASS MoCA - North Adams, MA

Aug 17, 2023 - The Capitol Theatre - Port Chester, NY

Aug 18, 2023 - The Wellmont Theater - Montclair, NJ

Aug 24, 2023 - The VETS - Providence, RI

Aug 25, 2023 - Cape Cod Melody Tent - Cape Cod, MA

Ilana Glazer named among Time's 100 Most Influential People in the World in 2019

Ilana Glazer is an American comedian, actress, and writer. She was born on April 12, 1987, in Long Island, New York, USA.

Ilana Glazer is best known for co-creating and co-starring in the Comedy Central series Broad City alongside Abbi Jacobson. The show premiered in 2014 and ran for five seasons until 2019 when it received critical acclaim for its portrayal of two young women navigating their lives in New York City.

In addition to her work on Broad City, Glazer has also appeared in several other TV shows and films, including Bojack Horseman, Rough Night, and The Night Before.

In terms of awards and recognition, Ilana Glazer and Abbi Jacobson were nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Variety Sketch Series in 2019 for their work on Broad City. Additionally, Glazer has been recognized by various publications and organizations, including Forbes 30 Under 30 in Hollywood & Entertainment in 2015 and Time's 100 Most Influential People in the World in 2019.

Glazer has also been involved in several social and political causes. In 2020, she released a stand-up comedy special on Amazon Prime titled The Planet Is Burning, which featured material on topics such as climate change, politics, and gender inequality.

