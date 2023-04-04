Incubus Tour 2023: Tickets, presale, dates, venues and more

Alternative rock band Incubus has announced their Summer 2023 Tour. The tour is set to kick off in July 2023 and will span multiple cities across the United States. Artists known for their electrifying performances such as Badflower, Paris Jackson, and Action Bronson, will also support the tour.

The Live Nation ticket pre-sale is set for Thursday, April 6 and the public on-sale will begin on Friday, April 7 via Ticketmaster.

Once tickets are on sale, you can also find them at StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program.

The Incubus tour will begin in Eugene and end in Los Angeles

The Incubus tour will kick off the scheduled event with their concert in Eugene, which will take place on July 21, 2023. After visiting several cities across America, the band will finally wrap up their tour with their Los Angeles concert on October 6, 2023.

The following are the dates and venues for the Incubus tour:

July 21, 2023 – Eugene, OR - Cuthbert Amphitheater

July 22, 2023 – Spokane, WA - Spokane Pavilion

July 23, 2023 – Bonner, MT - KettleHouse Amphitheater

July 25, 2023 – Sioux Falls, SD - Denny Sanford Premier Center

July 26, 2023 – Waite Park, MN - The Ledge Amphitheater

July 28, 2023 – Indianapolis, IN - TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

July 29, 2023 – Cedar Rapids, IA - McGrath Amphitheatre

July 30, 2023 – Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

August 01, 2023 – Cincinnati, OH - The Andrew J Brady Music Center

August 02, 2023 – Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena

August 05, 2023 – Windsor, ON - The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor

August 06, 2023 – Niagara Falls, ON - Fallsview Casino Resort

August 08, 2023 – Asbury Park, NJ - The Stone Pony Summer Stage

August 09, 2023 – Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

August 11, 2023 – Atlantic City, NJ - Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City

August 12, 2023 – Grantville, PA - Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course

August 13, 2023 – Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena

August 15, 2023 – Moon Township, PA - UPMC Events Center

August 16, 2023 – Franklin, TN - FirstBank Amphitheater

August 18, 2023 – Camdenton, MO - Ozarks Amphitheater

August 19, 2023 – Bonner Springs, KS - Azura Amphitheater

August 20, 2023 – Oklahoma City, OK - The Zoo Amphitheatre

August 22, 2023 – El Paso, TX - El Paso County Coliseum

August 23, 2023 – Tucson, AZ - Tucson Arena

August 25, 2023 – Rio Rancho, NM - Rio Rancho Events Center

August 26, 2023 – Lubbock, TX - Lonestar Amphitheater

August 27, 2023 – Colorado Springs, CO - Weidner Field

August 29, 2023 – Grand Junction, CO - Amphitheater at Las Colonias Park

October 05, 2023 – Sacramento, CA - Aftershock Festival

October 06, 2023 – Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl

Incubus is a rock band formed in 1991

Incubus is an American rock band that formed in Calabasas, California, in 1991. The band's original lineup consisted of lead vocalist Brandon Boyd, guitarist Mike Einziger, drummer Jose Pasillas, bassist Alex "Dirk Lance" Katunich, and DJ Chris Kilmore. They quickly rose to fame in the late 1990s and early 2000s with their unique blend of alternative rock, funk, and metal.

The Incubus band's music is characterized by their diverse influences, which range from jazz to hip-hop. Their sound has evolved over the years, and they have continued to release new music that showcases their experimental approach. Some of their most popular and iconic songs include Drive, Wish You Were Here, and Stellar, which have all become fan favorites and received critical acclaim.

In addition to their commercial success, Incubus has also received numerous awards and recognitions for their music. They have been nominated for two Grammy Awards, winning one for Best Hard Rock Performance in 2005 for their song Megalomaniac. This recognition is a testament to Incubus's unique sound and innovative approach to rock music.

Incubus has also won several other awards, including the American Music Award for Favorite Alternative Artist in 2002, the Modern Rock Artist of the Year award at the Billboard Music Awards in 2002, and the Viewer's Choice Award at the MTV Video Music Awards in 2001 for their music video Drive. The band has also won two Kerrang! Awards for Best International Live Act in 2002 and 2005, as well as three California Music Awards, including Outstanding Group in 2001.

Overall, Incubus has been a major force in the rock music scene for over two decades. Their innovative and eclectic approach to music has earned them a dedicated fan base and critical acclaim. Despite their success, Incubus have remained true to their roots and continue to experiment with new sounds and influences.

