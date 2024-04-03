Is Aquaphor good for tattoo aftercare? Benefits and drawbacks

Using the right products and methods is of utmost importance to heal a new tattoo. Aquaphor is known for its products that help treat and prevent itchy, dry, and rough skin. The brand's healing ointment is one that stands out when it comes to tattoo aftercare as it is made with a combination of petrolatum, mineral oil, ceresin, lanolin alcohol, panthenol, glycerin, and bisabolol

These ingredients create a protective barrier over the skin which locks in moisture and promotes healing. It’s often used to treat skin conditions such as dryness and minor cuts as well.

While many individuals believe that this product nourishes and protects newly-inked skin, others worry about its possible drawbacks.

What is Aquaphor's healing ointment?

Developed by Beiersdorf Inc., the Aquaphor Healing Ointment is a multipurpose ointment. It includes panthenol and glycerin, which help nourish, moisturize, and protect the skin, thus promoting healing. It helps deal with itchy skin and is free of preservatives and fragrances, making it an ideal choice for those with new tattoos.

The brand's website describes it and notes:

"Different from a lotion or cream, this multi-purpose ointment protects and soothes extremely dry skin, chapped lips, cracked hands and feet, minor cuts and burns, and many other skin irritations, so you can get on with your day comfortably."

The brand also offers a soothing balm with anti-inflammatory bisabolol, which helps heal tattoos effectively.

Are Aquaphor products good for tattoo aftercare?

Aquaphor's healing ointment and soothing balm's occlusive properties work wonders to create an ideal environment for healing tattoos by preventing moisture loss. They are commonly used for tattoo aftercare as they help tackle dry skin, which could potentially damage one's new tattoo if scabs form.

The healing ointment protects the skin from external irritants and is fragrance-free, making it safe for individuals with sensitive skin. The soothing balm, on the other hand, is formulated with anti-inflammatory bisabolol, which helps with the regeneration of skin cells.

However, some believe that these products may trap dirt and bacteria, which could lead to infections or adverse reactions. This is because they may block oxygen from reaching the skin, possibly making the tattoo harder to heal.

Benefits of using Aquaphor products for tattoo aftercare

1) Moisture retention

The brand's healing ointment and balm create a moisture-sealant layer over the healing tattoo, ensuring that it does not dry out. Moisturization is a very important component of the healing process as the skin could feel itchy and dry after getting a tattoo. These products help prevent scabbing as per Healthline, allowing the tattoo to heal seamlessly.

2) Protection

The thickness of this ointment protects the newly-inked skin from dust, pollen, or any sort of debris floating around. It also protects the skin from the harmful rays of the sun and ensures optimal healing conditions.

3) Promotes skin regeneration

When the tattoo needle pierces through the skin, it creates several wounds and damages the skin cells. The skin around the tattoo soon begins to peel as the healing process begins. The skin regenerates itself quicker and more effectively with the help of the brand's soothing balm, as it includes anti-inflammatory bisabolol.

Drawbacks of using Aquaphor products for tattoo aftercare

1) Risk of Infection

This product could trap in whatever is on top of the skin once applied and if left on too long, it could result in infection, no matter how clean the application environment is. This could not only lead to health issues but could also ruin one's tattoo.

2) Prolonged healing

Due to its thick consistency, oxygen flow to the new ink may be completely blocked if covered with too much product, thus increasing the amount of time a tattoo takes to heal, as per Zensa Skin Care. This can lead to one's pores being clogged and cause breakouts.

3) Potential side effects

As per WebMD, Aquaphor products have a few side effects, including itching, burning, redness, skin discoloration, and more. This may impact one's health and tattoo and individuals should visit a healthcare professional as soon as they experience any adverse effects.

It is important to note that each individual's skin will react differently to the brand's products. Hence, while there are several benefits to using these products, one must consult a medical professional or a tattoo artist to find out which product is best suited for them.