Is E.L.F Beauty acquiring Naturium? Everything to know about the deal

Naturium flooded TikTok with their best-selling body washes in late 2022 making beauty enthusiasts rush for their viral The Smoother Glycolic Acid Exfoliating Body Wash and The Glow Getter Multi-Oil Hydrating Body Wash.

The body care and skincare brand is also well known for its Vitamin C Complex Serum and Dew-Glow Moisturizer SPF 50.

After gaining massive popularity in a short amount of time, the acquired brand will be joining Keys Soulcare and Well People under the umbrella of E.L.F Beauty as announced by the parent company on 29 August, 2023.

As per E.L.F Beauty’s press release, the parent company signed an agreement to acquire Naturium for a whopping $355 million.

E.L.F Beauty adds Naturium to its portfolio of Beauty brands: Details on the definitive agreement

E.L.F Beauty is known for creating high-quality products at affordable rates. While Naturium was launched in 2019 by The Center, a famous brand accelerator housing brands like Phlur and Saltair, it gained popularity for its serums and is expected to record approximately $90 million in revenue this year.

The brand operates a skincare division as well, but sells at a higher price point and attracts more male consumers.

This indicates its masstige price point at an average of $18 along with founder, Yara’s, connection to the public which are some of the primary sectors that attracted the parent company per an investor presentation.

In a recent conference call, E.L.F Beauty's chairman, Tarang Amin, mentioned that the parent company plans to expand the skincare and bodycare brand's retailer relationship as it is only sold via Amazon and Target apart from its direct-to-consumer website in the U.S.

Post the acquisition, the brand will continue to operate from its headquarters in Los Angeles while E.L.F will work on the acquired brand’s marketing strategies and build a better team.

The chairman commented on the acquisition, stating:

“Naturium has built something special. With efficacious products at accessible price points and a community-first mindset, Naturium reminds me of where E.L.F. was when I became CEO over nine years ago. Naturium demonstrates the same spirit, values, and growth characteristics we find in E.L.F.”

Susan Yara was brought on board as Naturium’s founder, one year after its launch and stated that they’ve built an incredible brand with multiple superstar formulas, a world-class team, and a dedicated community in less than four years.

She also stated that E.LF and her brand have complementary cultures and missions which makes the parent company their ideal partner, helping them expand its reach and make high-performance skincare accessible to all.

As per Retail Dive and other beauty sector sources, this acquisition is set to double E.L.F Beauty’s skincare presence to about eighteen per cent of retail sales and the transaction is subject to closing conditions, expected to be completed by September 30th, 2023.

The acquired brand will contribute approximately $48 million to the parent company’s fiscal 2024, given this transaction will finalize halfway through the fiscal period.

This acquisition is one of the landmark moments for consumer brand mergers and acquisitions and for the public markets.