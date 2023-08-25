Is Pumpkin Spice Latte back at Starbucks? Dates, offerings, and all you need to know

Starbucks, an international corporation of coffeehouses, announced that it will reintroduce its legendary Pumpkin Spice Latte this fall. The Pumpkin Spice Latte is a coffee drink made with espresso, steamed milk, and sometimes sugar, which is then topped with pumpkin pie spice and whipped cream. The drink was introduced in the autumn of 2003 and is widely associated with the brand.

Now, customers can order the Pumpkin Spice Latte from local Starbucks stores or through their official website and app. Users will also be able to customize their drinks through the app. They can create their own drink by choosing the quantity, the type of milk used, the flavor, and the toppings as per their choice.

The Pumpkin Spice Latte at Starbucks is back only for a short period of time

The Pumpkin Spice Latte is back for the Fall with some other items (Image via Starbucks)

Fall is almost here, hence the fan's excitement over the return of pumpkin spice. The Pumpkin Spice Latte is undoubtedly the most iconic and franchise's most popular seasonal beverage.

The drink almost avoided being called the "Fall Harvest Latte" when developers felt the spice was a vital flavor, so it had to be included in the title. Initially, it was introduced at only 100 Washington outlets. Now, just before the fall, the company is reintroducing this beverage, and customers can thus commemorate the 20th anniversary of the brand by taking the first sip of the popular item.

Furthermore, this item will be sold only in Starbucks locations nationwide starting Thursday, August 24, 2023. However, these "fall special" foods and beverages are only available for a limited period or until stocks run out. That is why the end date hasn’t been declared yet.

Moreover, while the price for this year's Pumpkin Spice Latte has not yet been declared, CNN stated that the drink had a 4% hike in price in 2022. Additionally, according to their official website, one cup of the drink is reported to contain 390 calories.

Starbucks Signature Espresso and steamed milk are combined in this handcrafted and iconic beverage. It also has the flavors of real pumpkin, nutmeg, cinnamon, and clove. The drink is available in three different forms: iced, hot, or blended, and is then topped with whipped cream and pumpkin spices. The finished product included pumpkin spice sauce, espresso, and steamed milk.

Other fall special beverages from Starbucks

There are other drinks as well (Image via Starbucks)

Starbucks stores around the country will also serve pumpkin spice espresso martinis and pumpkin spice whiskey barrel-aged iced lattes for the fall season. They will also sell a variety of other fall goods in celebration of the company's most popular seasonal beverage.

Two additional seasonal beverages are also available on the autumn menu. They are the Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai Tea Latte and the Iced Apple Crisp Oat Milk Shaken Espresso. It also comes with a baked apple croissant.

Apple Crisp Oat Milk Macchiato, Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, Owl Cake Pop, and Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin are also some of the returning fan favorites. These fall beverages, however, are only available for a limited period of time, that is, till supplies last.

Furthermore, the Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai Tea Latte was inspired by a popular barista and client customization. A rich blend of spicy chai is combined with pumpkin cream cold foam and a sprinkle of pumpkin spice in this creamy chai tea latte.