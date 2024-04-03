Is sunbathing good for skin? Precautions and surprising benefits

Sunbathing refers to lounging or sitting in direct sunlight to benefit from its rays and warmth. Engaging in a sunbath has a wide range of skin benefits as well as overall wellbeing, including Vitamin D synthesis in the body.

Vitamin D is important for lifting mood, immune function, and bone health. However, adequate precautions should be taken along with sun exposure to reduce the risk of developing skin cancer and premature aging.

Sportskeeda has listed the precautions and surprising benefits one can derive from a pleasant sunbath.

Is Sunbathing Good for Skin? Precautions one must consider

Sunbathes can be relaxing and beneficial for the skin only when consumed with certain precautions and those precautions include:

Find shade:

Take frequent breaks from direct sunlight to protect the skin from direct UV rays.

Keep the glasses ready:

Wearing sunglasses that completely protect your eyes from harmful UVA and UVB rays is essential.

Gradual Exposure:

Spend short amounts of time in the sun at first and slowly increase the time you spend there to make your skin more resistant.

Applying sunscreen:

When going out, put on a lot of sunscreen on the exposed skin before half an hour.

Don't skip water intake:

To avoid getting dehydrated, drink a lot of water before, during, and after sunbathing.

Sunbathing: Surprising benefits one must explore

Lowers blood pressure

Soaking up some sun works magic on your skin, activating a natural process that opens up your blood vessels. This makes your blood flow smoother and can bring your blood pressure down. It’s a chill, natural fix for keeping your blood pressure in check, perfect for anyone feeling the squeeze of stress or stuck in a sedentary routine.

Enhances Vitamin D in the human body

Sunbathing does wonders, including supplying the body with vitamin D. This not only promotes healthy bones and pearly white teeth but also provides protection against diseases such as influenza. It reduces the likelihood of developing diabetes and hypertension as well.

A daily dose of sunlight is sufficient to completely remove the need for vitamin D supplements.

Improves cognitive function

Sunlight helps your brain make serotonin, a chemical that makes you feel good and improves your mood. Getting some sunlight can really lift your mood if you're sad or dealing with Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD).

Reduces Alzheimer’s progression

Sunlight exposure on a regular basis may slow the progression of Alzheimer's disease, reducing symptoms such as depression and forgetfulness. The therapeutic effects of sunlight's gentle touch on brain function and mood improve Alzheimer's patients' condition.

Restores skin health

Yes, the right amount of sunlight can bless your skin. It’s nature’s remedy for troubles like acne, eczema, and psoriasis, giving your skin a healthy glow and better hydration.

Prevents Cancer

Lounging in the sun can lower the risk of some cancers, including breast and cervical, thanks to the Vitamin D your skin cooks up in the sunlight. This Vitamin D magic is linked to reduced cancer risk, making sunbathing a simple, yet powerful, preventive step.

Boosts Immunity

The sun isn’t just about bright days; it’s a powerful ally for your immune system. Letting your skin soak up the sun helps your body fend off infections and diseases more effectively, keeping you strong against autoimmune challenges and boosting overall health.

With each sun session, you’re not just aiming for that golden tan. You’re embracing a bundle of health perks, from mental well-being to physical resilience. Keep it balanced, though. Too much sun isn’t the goal. It’s about finding that sweet spot where the sun’s benefits shine the brightest.