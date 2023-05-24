Jeff Rosenstock 2023 Tour: Tickets, dates, venues, and more

Jeff Rosenstock has once again set the music scene ablaze with the release of his highly anticipated new single, LIKED U BETTER. The legendary punk icon also gave a treat to the fans by announcing North American tour dates through his social media handles.

The tour will kick off in early September in Washington, D.C., and will be joined by artists such as Gladie, Sidney Gish, and Small Crush. The tour will span several months and include major cities such as New York, Atlanta, Austin, San Francisco, Los Angeles, and numerous others.

Jeff Rosenstock @jeffrosenstock



jeffrosenstock.ffm.to/liked-u-better



NÜRTH AMERICAN TOUR WITH SIDNEY GISH, GLADIE, [REDACTED] AND SMALL CRUSH HURTLING TOWARDS A CITY NEAR YOU TICKETS ON SALE THURSDAY! NÜ SONG AND VIDEO "LIKED U BETTER" OUT NOW! HEY! LISTEN:NÜRTH AMERICAN TOUR WITH SIDNEY GISH, GLADIE, [REDACTED] AND SMALL CRUSH HURTLING TOWARDS A CITY NEAR YOU TICKETS ON SALE THURSDAY! NÜ SONG AND VIDEO "LIKED U BETTER" OUT NOW! HEY! LISTEN:jeffrosenstock.ffm.to/liked-u-betterNÜRTH AMERICAN TOUR WITH SIDNEY GISH, GLADIE, [REDACTED] AND SMALL CRUSH HURTLING TOWARDS A CITY NEAR YOU TICKETS ON SALE THURSDAY! https://t.co/botWTsZziq

Tickets for the general on-sale will begin on May 25 at 10 am local time via TicketMaster, while for sold-out shows, fans can check the secondary platform Stubhub, where purchase is 100% guaranteed through their Fan Protect Program.

Jeff Rosenstock's tour will begin in Washington and end in San Diego

Jeff Rosenstock will kick off the months-long scheduled tour with his concert in Washington, which is scheduled to take place on September 6, 2023. After visiting some cities across America, the singer will finally wrap up their tour with his San Diego concert on December 17, 2023.

The following are the dates and venues of the tour:

September 6, 2023 - Washington, DC - 9-30 Club

September 7, 2023 - New York, NY - Terminal 5

September 8, 2023 - Boston, MA - Roadrunner

September 9, 2023 - New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall

September 10, 2023 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore

September 12, 2023 - Richmond, VA - The Broadberry

September 13, 2023 - Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle

September 15, 2023 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade - Heaven

September 16, 2023 - Madison, TN - Eastside Bowl

September 17, 2023 - St. Louis, MO - Delmar Hall

September 19, 2023 - Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed

September 20, 2023 - Detroit, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre

September 22, 2023 - Toronto, ON - The Danforth Music Hall

September 24, 2023 - Montreal, QC - Corona Theatre

November 25, 2023 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

November 27, 2023 - Santa Fe, NM - Meow Wolf

November 28, 2023 - El Paso, TX - Lowbrow Palace

November 30, 2023 - San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger

December 01, 2023 - Austin, TX - Empire Garage

December 02, 2023 - Dallas, TX - Ferris Wheelers Backyard and BBQ

December 03, 2023 - Tulsa, OK - The Vanguard

December 05, 2023 - Denver, CO - Summit

December 07, 2023 - Salt Lake City, UT - Soundwell

December 08, 2023 - Boise, ID - Treefort Music Hall

December 10, 2023 - Portland, OR - Revolution Hall

December 11, 2023 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox

December 14, 2023 - Reno, NV - The Holland Project

December 15, 2023 - San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom

December 16, 2023 - Los Angeles, CA - The Novo

December 17, 2023 - San Diego, CA - The Observatory North Park

Jeff Rosenstock is an Emmy-nominated American musician known for punk rock and indie rock music

Jeff Rosenstock is an American musician, singer-songwriter, and producer known for his work in the punk rock and indie rock genres. Born on September 7, 1982, in Long Island, New York.

Rosenstock gained prominence as the lead vocalist and songwriter for the ska-punk band The Arrogant Sons of Bitches in the late 1990s and early 2000s. Following the band's breakup, he formed the collective Bomb the Music Industry!, which embraced a DIY ethos and released its music for free or at low costs. This approach resonated with fans and established Rosenstock as a prominent figure in the independent music community.

In 2015, Jeff Rosenstock released his critically acclaimed debut solo album, We Cool?. The album showcased his knack for catchy melodies, introspective lyrics, and energetic performances. It received widespread acclaim from music critics and further solidified his status as a respected solo artist.

He has been nominated for prestigious awards such as a Primetime Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score) in 2021 for his work on the animated TV series Craig of the Creek.

Jeff Rosenstock's album has also received recognition. In 2017, his album Worry was named one of the best albums of the year by multiple music publications, including Rolling Stone, Pitchfork, and NME. The album's standout tracks, such as Wave Goodnight to Me and Pash Rash, showcased Rosenstock's ability to blend infectious hooks with insightful commentary.

Jeff Rosenstock's albums have also achieved notable chart success, with "POST-" reaching the Billboard Heatseekers Albums chart and his subsequent live album, Thanks, Sorry!, reaching the top 20 on the Billboard Vinyl Albums chart. His music continues to resonate with fans for its authenticity, relatability, and passionate delivery.

Poll : 0 votes