Jeff Rosenstock 2023 Tour: Tickets, dates, venues, and more

Jeff Rosenstock has once again set the music scene ablaze with the release of his highly anticipated new single, LIKED U BETTER. The legendary punk icon also gave a treat to the fans by announcing North American tour dates through his social media handles.
The tour will kick off in early September in Washington, D.C., and will be joined by artists such as Gladie, Sidney Gish, and Small Crush. The tour will span several months and include major cities such as New York, Atlanta, Austin, San Francisco, Los Angeles, and numerous others.
Tickets for the general on-sale will begin on May 25 at 10 am local time via TicketMaster, while for sold-out shows, fans can check the secondary platform Stubhub, where purchase is 100% guaranteed through their Fan Protect Program.
Jeff Rosenstock's tour will begin in Washington and end in San Diego
Jeff Rosenstock will kick off the months-long scheduled tour with his concert in Washington, which is scheduled to take place on September 6, 2023. After visiting some cities across America, the singer will finally wrap up their tour with his San Diego concert on December 17, 2023.
The following are the dates and venues of the tour:
- September 6, 2023 - Washington, DC - 9-30 Club
- September 7, 2023 - New York, NY - Terminal 5
- September 8, 2023 - Boston, MA - Roadrunner
- September 9, 2023 - New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall
- September 10, 2023 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore
- September 12, 2023 - Richmond, VA - The Broadberry
- September 13, 2023 - Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle
- September 15, 2023 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade - Heaven
- September 16, 2023 - Madison, TN - Eastside Bowl
- September 17, 2023 - St. Louis, MO - Delmar Hall
- September 19, 2023 - Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed
- September 20, 2023 - Detroit, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre
- September 22, 2023 - Toronto, ON - The Danforth Music Hall
- September 24, 2023 - Montreal, QC - Corona Theatre
- November 25, 2023 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren
- November 27, 2023 - Santa Fe, NM - Meow Wolf
- November 28, 2023 - El Paso, TX - Lowbrow Palace
- November 30, 2023 - San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger
- December 01, 2023 - Austin, TX - Empire Garage
- December 02, 2023 - Dallas, TX - Ferris Wheelers Backyard and BBQ
- December 03, 2023 - Tulsa, OK - The Vanguard
- December 05, 2023 - Denver, CO - Summit
- December 07, 2023 - Salt Lake City, UT - Soundwell
- December 08, 2023 - Boise, ID - Treefort Music Hall
- December 10, 2023 - Portland, OR - Revolution Hall
- December 11, 2023 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox
- December 14, 2023 - Reno, NV - The Holland Project
- December 15, 2023 - San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom
- December 16, 2023 - Los Angeles, CA - The Novo
- December 17, 2023 - San Diego, CA - The Observatory North Park
Jeff Rosenstock is an Emmy-nominated American musician known for punk rock and indie rock music
Jeff Rosenstock is an American musician, singer-songwriter, and producer known for his work in the punk rock and indie rock genres. Born on September 7, 1982, in Long Island, New York.
Rosenstock gained prominence as the lead vocalist and songwriter for the ska-punk band The Arrogant Sons of Bitches in the late 1990s and early 2000s. Following the band's breakup, he formed the collective Bomb the Music Industry!, which embraced a DIY ethos and released its music for free or at low costs. This approach resonated with fans and established Rosenstock as a prominent figure in the independent music community.
In 2015, Jeff Rosenstock released his critically acclaimed debut solo album, We Cool?. The album showcased his knack for catchy melodies, introspective lyrics, and energetic performances. It received widespread acclaim from music critics and further solidified his status as a respected solo artist.
He has been nominated for prestigious awards such as a Primetime Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score) in 2021 for his work on the animated TV series Craig of the Creek.
Jeff Rosenstock's album has also received recognition. In 2017, his album Worry was named one of the best albums of the year by multiple music publications, including Rolling Stone, Pitchfork, and NME. The album's standout tracks, such as Wave Goodnight to Me and Pash Rash, showcased Rosenstock's ability to blend infectious hooks with insightful commentary.
Jeff Rosenstock's albums have also achieved notable chart success, with "POST-" reaching the Billboard Heatseekers Albums chart and his subsequent live album, Thanks, Sorry!, reaching the top 20 on the Billboard Vinyl Albums chart. His music continues to resonate with fans for its authenticity, relatability, and passionate delivery.