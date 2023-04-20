Jethro Tull Tour 2023: Tickets, dates, venues and more 

Jethro Tull has announced their upcoming tour, “The Seven Decades, in support of their latest album, RökFlöte. The tour is set to start on August 18, 2023, in Highland Park, Illinois, and will run until November 4, 2023, in Albany, New York.

The band’s US tour will feature a selection of classic hits from Jethro Tull’s expansive seven-decade discography, as well as tracks from their latest album. Fans of the band are eagerly anticipating the opportunity to hear these legendary songs performed live once again.

Live Nation ticket pre-sale starts Thursday, April 20 at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster, while general ticket sales begin Friday, April 21 at 10 a.m. local time. For preferred seats for sold-out shows, tickets can be purchased from StubHub

Jethro Tull's tour will begin in Highland Park and end in Albany

The band's concert in Highland Park, scheduled for August 18, 2023, will serve as the tour's official launch date for the month-long event. After visiting several cities across the globe, the band will finally wrap up their tour with their Albany concert on November 4, 2023.

Here are the complete dates and venues of the tour:

August 18, 2023 - Highland Park, IL - Ravina Festival

August 19, 2023 - Indianapolis, IN - TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

August 20, 2023 - Huber Heights, OH - Rose Music Center at The Heights

August 22, 2023 - Cincinnati, OH - PNC Pavilion at Riverbend

August 24, 2023 - Vienna, VA - Wolf Trap

September 26, 2023 - San Diego, CA - The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park

September 27, 2023 - Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre

September 29, 2023 - Lincoln, CA - Thunder Valley Casino Resort

September 30, 2023 - Saratoga, CA - The Mountain Winery

October 01, 2023 - Santa Rosa, CA - Luther Burbank Center for the Arts - Ruth Finley Person Theater

October 27, 2023 - Hampton, NH - Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom

October 28, 2023 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway

October 29, 2023 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena

November 01, 2023 - New York, NY - Beacon Theatre

November 02, 2023 - Port Chester, NY - The Capitol Theatre

November 04, 2023 - Albany, NY - Palace Theatre

Jethro Tull has won a Grammy Award and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Award in their career

Jethro Tull is a British rock band formed in 1967. The band's name is derived from the name of an 18th-century agriculturalist, Jethro Tull. The band was formed by lead vocalist and flutist Ian Anderson, who remains the band's primary creative force to this day.

Jethro Tull's debut album, This Was, was released in 1968. It featured a mix of blues, jazz, and folk influences, and showcased Anderson's flute playing, which would become a signature element of the band's sound.

Over the years, he has released numerous albums and undergone several personnel changes. The band's music has been characterized by Anderson's distinctive vocals and flute playing, as well as a blend of rock, folk, and classical influences. Anderson has won several awards and accolades over the years, including a Grammy Award for Best Hard Rock/Metal Performance Vocal or Instrumental in 1989.

The band was also inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1991.

In addition to their musical achievements, Jethro Tull has also been recognized for their contributions to environmental causes. Anderson has been a longtime advocate for conservation and sustainability and has been involved in several organizations and initiatives related to these issues.

