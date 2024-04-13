Justin Thomas’ skincare line: Products and costs explored

American professional golfer Justin Thomas is known for winning two major golf championships, the 2017 and 2022 PGA championships, and currently has a world ranking of 28. Apart from being the former World Number One, Thomas has been an inspiration to fans of the sport and an advocate for taking sun safety seriously.

In 2022, Justin Thomas launched his skincare brand 'WearSPF', an initiative that followed the golf player's melanoma scare in 2019. On the skincare brand's website, Thomas mentions:

"As a young athlete, I didn’t take sun exposure seriously. And in 2019, my dermatologist discovered a small mole on my leg in the early stages of melanoma."

WearSPF's range of products comprises multiple sun-care products and sun-care bundles available on the brand's official website.

Justin Thomas' skincare line WearSPF's products explored

After its launch, the sun-care brand expanded into retailers, hotels, and golf courses and has grown to collaborate with more than thirty college athletes from varied sports who have become champions of Justin Thomas’ cause.

“We emphasize and educate around the importance of sunscreen for skin cancer prevention as well as its positive impact on overall athletic performance," the WearSPF website mentions.

The sun-care brand's product range comprises:

1) Sunscreen Spray ($15)

The sunscreen spray offers easy-to-apply broad spectrum SPF 50 protection for the face and body with a lightweight formula designed to offer quick coverage. It is formulated with skin-protecting ingredients such as Avobenzone, Octisalate, and Octocrylene and is water-resistant as well.

2) Sunscreen Sport Stick ($10)

WearSPF’s sunscreen stick is a portable, broad-spectrum formula with SPF 50 for the face and body. It is simple to apply and can be used on the ears, lips, and other specific areas. The brand recommends that the sunstick be reapplied every 80 minutes.

3) Mineral Sunscreen ($16)

This is WearSPF’s original broad-spectrum mineral SPF formula for the body and face. It is a chemical-free, antioxidant-infused formula infused with zinc oxide. This product's lightweight and quick-drying formula soothes sensitive skin. Additionally, the sunscreen is hydrating, reef-friendly, and water-resistant.

4) Vitamin C Body Lotion ($12)

This Vitamin C lotion fights free radical sun damage and soothes the skin. It also hydrates and revitalizes the skin after intense workouts under the sun, owing to the presence of ingredients such as urea, lactic acid, and vitamin C. The lotion can be used both in AM and PM workout regimes.

5) Non-Nano Mineral Sunscreen ($18)

WearSPF’s non-nano zinc oxide sunscreen is a broad-spectrum reef-safe SPF 30 formula that protects one’s skin and the ocean. Since it is formulated with large, non-nano particles, the formula isn't ingested by marine life or deeply absorbed into the skin.

6) Essential Sunscreen ($18)

This SPF 50 lotion is a 2-in-1 suncare formula that offers the physical barrier of zinc oxide that reflects the harmful UVA and UVB rays and chemical filters that absorb them. It has a non-greasy, sheer texture with a quick-absorbing formula.

7) Lip Balm ($3)

The SPF 30 lip balm by Justin Thomas’ sun-care brand offers UVA/UVB protection and locks in moisture, leaving the lips hydrated and refreshed. It has a minty fragrance with a water-resistant formula.

8) After Sun Cleanser ($10)

The after-sun cleanser, infused with naturally derived surfactants, removes impurities along with dissolving sunscreen, dirt, sweat, and oil buildup. Ideal for both AM and PM skincare, the cleanser reveals hydrated and supple skin.

9) S.O.S Aloe Gel ($10)

WearSPF's 97% undiluted aloe gel hydrates and soothes the skin after sun exposure and shaving. Since the formula is devoid of water, it offers the benefits of potent natural aloe, calming the skin from irritation and doubling up as a moisturizer for all skin types.

Additionally, Justin Thomas' sun-care brand also offers products such as a water bottle, V1 golf balls, and a stainless steel engraved divot tool. The brand also sells a variety of sun-care products and has gained popularity among athletes who spend long periods of time in the sun.