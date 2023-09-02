Kanu Skincare Melanin-Rich products: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Kanu Skincare, a women-owned skincare brand, recently released its melanin-rich skincare products on August 28, 2023. Kanu Skincare's mission is to offer gentle and effective solutions that promote radiant and healthy skin for people with melanin-rich complexions.

To better understand, melanin-rich skin is typically the type of skin that releases more sebum than normal skin types. The skin is extra oilier because the oil glands and hair follicles are too much. To better meet the specific needs of women of color, the brand has chosen to release the majority of its products while addressing the problems brought on by such skin types.

The company's future motto is to create easily accessible skincare solutions that cater to every skin type's needs, leading to beautiful and healthy skin. On August 31, 2023, the brand collaborated with a famous Instagram influencer, Layanne Bch who was spotted using their melanin-rich products.

Kanu Skincare, officially launched on August 8, 2023, generates a combination of natural and active ingredients that are cruelty and vegan-free to make sure all their skincare products nourish and protect one's skin. Kanu Skincare, which is a K-Beauty skincare brand, has deals on products that are only available and sold through the company's official site, with retail prices starting kit at $75.94.

Kanu Skincare Melanin-Rich products find solutions for darker skin tones to achieve true improvements

Kanu Skincare, a beauty brand that fully advocates animal rights and causes no harm while doing its beauty practices, is offering its best range of melanin-rich products, including serums, moisturizers, and cleansers.

The Kanu products are all fragrance-free, non-irritant, and non-inflammatory infused formulations. They ensure that their customers have a skin-friendly experience that is pleasurable and provokes them to purchase again.

The products of Kanu cater to the needs of those with skin concerns such as extensive hyperpigmentation, acne scars, and uneven complexion. Their moisturizer, Serum, and cleanser come in a trio kit that is made to work on melanin-rich skin. The brand is still new and has built its marketing strategy entirely on the backing of devoted customers who value an inclusive and varied brand.

The brand's recent release of Gentle Essential Cleanser, Brightening Essential Serum, and Daily Essential Moisturizer comes in an all-rounder 3-piece Kanu Essential Kit.

To understand better, the details of each product are listed below:

Gentle Essential Cleanser: The product has a clean and effective formula enriched with zinc PCA, ceramide, and hyaluronic acid.

Daily Essential Moisturizer: The moisturizer provides intensive hydration, restores skin damage, and adds moisture. The product has shea butter, jojoba seed oil, squalane, and carrot seed oil.

Kanu Skincare dedicates its trailblazing beauty products to empowering women of color. They have launched their most effective, melanin-rich skincare solutions, most commonly seen in women of color.

Keeping that in mind, the brand created this vision and mission to promote radiant and healthy skin crafted to be cruelty-free and 100% vegan. Kanu's journey is about fostering confidence, promoting diversity, and redefining beauty standards to the next level.