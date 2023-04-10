Kemptville Music Festival 2023: Lineup, tickets, and more

The Kemptville Music Festival has announced that Canadian country rock band Blue Rodeo will headline the seventh edition of the festival on Friday, July 21, 2023.

The Kemptville Music Festival is an annual event that takes place on the grounds of the Kemptville Campus in Ontario. This year's festival is set to run from July 20 to 23, and will feature a diverse lineup of musicians from across Canada and beyond.

Tickets for the Kemptville Music Festival are on sale now at kemptvillelivemusicfestival.com. Fans are encouraged to purchase their tickets early to avoid disappointment.

Blue Rodeo is all set to headline the Kemptville Live Music Festival with 12 other artists

In addition to Blue Rodeo, the festival lineup includes a range of talented artists from a variety of genres, including country, folk, and rock. Other acts scheduled to perform at the festival include Colin James, Pretty Archie, and many more.

The following is the full lineup of artists performing at the Kemptville Live Music Festival each day:

Thursday:

Colin James

The Commotions

Jenie Thai

Bent Up Good

Friday:

Blue Rodeo (Headliner)

Pretty Archie

Jessica Pearson

Saturday:

Melissa Etheridge

Dawn Tyler Watson

Redfox

I, The Mountain

Sunday:

Harlequin

Toronto

With such a lineup, this is one of the most anticipated music events of the summer. The Kemptville Live Music Festival is sure to be an unforgettable experience for all who attend.

Blue Rodeo has sold 8 million copies worldwide and won 12 Juno Awards

Blue Rodeo is a Canadian country rock band that was formed in Toronto in 1984. The band's original lineup consisted of Jim Cuddy (vocals, guitar), Greg Keelor (vocals, guitar), Bazil Donovan (bass), Bob Wiseman (keyboards), and Cleave Anderson (drums). Their music has been described as a blend of country, rock, and folk influences.

Blue Rodeo's debut album, Outskirts, was released in 1987 and featured the hit single Try. The album received critical acclaim and helped establish the band's reputation as one of Canada's most promising new acts. Some of Blue Rodeo's other hit songs include Diamond Mine, Lost Together, Five Days in May, Hasn't Hit Me Yet, and Til I Am Myself Again.

Over the course of their careers, Blue Rodeo has sold more than 8 million copies worldwide and has received numerous awards and accolades. They have won 12 Juno Awards (Canada's equivalent of the Grammy Awards) and have been inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame. In addition, they have received a star on Canada's Walk of Fame and have been inducted into the Order of Canada. Blue Rodeo's enduring popularity is a testament to their ability to craft heartfelt and memorable songs that resonate with audiences across generations.

In addition to their musical achievements, Blue Rodeo has also been recognized for their philanthropic efforts. They have raised funds for a variety of causes, including HIV/AIDS research, the fight against homelessness, and environmental conservation.

With over 30 years in the music industry, Blue Rodeo continues to be a beloved and respected band that has left an indelible mark on Canadian culture and their music.

