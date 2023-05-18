Kevin Hart Reality Check Tour 2023: Tickets, presale, dates, venues & more 

Kevin Hart is hitting the road once again with his highly anticipated new stand-up tour, Reality Check. The US tour will kick off in the United States in June 2023, and fans are already buzzing with excitement.

Hart is no stranger to the world of stand-up comedy. He has been entertaining audiences with his hilarious and relatable comedy for years, and Reality Check promises to be one of his best shows yet. The tour will feature Hart's signature humor, as well as his unique insights into life, love, and the world around us.

During Reality Check, Hart will delve into his personal life and share stories about his experiences as a husband and father. He will also touch on current events, giving audiences his humorous take on everything from politics to pop culture.

Live Nation will begin ticket sales at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, May 17, while general public ticket sales begin at 10 a.m., Thursday, May 18 via Ticketmaster. Fans can also visit Kevinhartnation.com for further updates.

Kevin Hart’s US tour will begin in Firborn and end in Las Vegas

Kevin Hart will kick off the months-long scheduled tour with his show in Fairborn, Wright University, which is scheduled to take place on May 16, 2023. After visiting several cities across America, the comedian will finally wrap up his tour with his Las Vegas show on July 8, 2023.

The following are the complete dates and venues for the tour

May 16, 2023 - Wright State University Nutter Center, Fairborn, Ohio

May 17, 2023 - Greensboro Coliseum Complex, Greensboro, NC

May 18, 2023 - Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton, OH

May 19, 2023 - Fallsview Casino Resort, Niagara Falls, ON

May 21, 2023 - The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor, Windsor, ON

Jun 2, 2023 - Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Tampa, FL

Jun 3, 2023 - Hard Rock Live, Hollywood, FL

Jun 4, 2023 - Forest Hills Stadium, Forest Hills, NY

Jun 5, 2023 - Altria Theater, Richmond, VA

Jun 6, 2023 - The Township Auditorium, Columbia, SC

Jun 7, 2023 - Peace Center (Presale Code: COMEDY), Greenville, SC

Jun 8, 2023 - Thunder Valley Casino Resort, Lincoln, CA

Jun 9, 2023 - Toyota Summer Concert Series, Del Mar, CA

Jun 10, 2023 - Hard Rock Live Northern Indiana, Gary, IN

Jun 11, 2023 - The HALL at Live!, Hanover, MD

Jun 12, 2023 - Yaamava’ Theater, Highland, CA

Jun 15, 2023 - Bell Auditorium (Presale Code: COMEDY), Augusta, GA

Jun 16, 2023 - Dothan Civic Center (Presale Code: COMEDY), Dothan, AL

Jun 30, 2023 - Hard Rock Etess Arena (Presale Code: COMEDY), Atlantic City, NJ

Jul 1, 2023 - Fallsview Casino Resort, Niagara Falls, ON

Jul 7, 2023 - Resorts World Theatre, Las Vegas, NV

Jul 8, 2023 - Resorts World Theatre, Las Vegas, NV

Kevin Hart has hosted the Oscars and MTV Video Music Awards ceremonies

Kevin Hart is a renowned American comedian, actor, and producer who has made a significant impact in the entertainment industry. He was born on July 6, 1979, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Hart began his career in comedy clubs in Philadelphia, performing at various open-mic nights. His breakthrough came in 2001 when he appeared on the television series Undeclared followed by his first starring role in the film Paper Soldiers in 2002.

Since then, Hart has become one of the most popular comedians in the world, known for his energetic performances and relatable humor. He has released several successful stand-up comedy specials, including I'm a Grown Little Man, Laugh at My Pain, and What Now?, which was one of the highest-grossing comedy tours of all time.

In addition to his work in stand-up comedy, Hart has also appeared in numerous films and television shows. Some of his most notable roles include his performances in The 40-Year-Old Virgin, Ride Along, Central Intelligence, and Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle. He has also hosted several award shows, including the MTV Video Music Awards and the Academy Awards (Oscars)

Throughout his career, Kevin Hart has been recognized with numerous awards and nominations. He has won a BET Award for Best Actor, and two Teen Choice Awards for Choice Comedian. In 2016, he was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Hart has also been recognized for his philanthropic work, particularly through his Kevin Hart Charitable Foundation, which aims to provide education and wellness opportunities to underserved communities. In 2015, he was named the recipient of the Comedy Person of the Year award at the Just for Laughs comedy festival in Montreal.

Overall, Kevin Hart's talent and hard work have made him one of the most successful comedians and entertainers in the world. His ability to connect with audiences through his humor and relatable experiences has earned him a devoted fan base, and his philanthropic work has made a positive impact on countless lives.

