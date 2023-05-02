Killer Mike Tour 2023: Tickets, dates, venues, and more

Killer Mike has announced his 2023 tour of North America, set to take place this summer in support of his upcoming solo album, Michael. The rapper will head out on his first major solo outing since touring to support his 2012 album R.A.P. Music in July, billed as Killer Mike and the Midnight Revival.

The tour is set to feature a mix of intimate venues and larger arenas, with dates including performances at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee, and The Apollo in New York, New York.

Special fan pre-sale tickets for the shows will go on sale on Wednesday, May 3, while general on-sale tickets will go on sale to the general public at 10 am local time on Friday, May 5, via TicketMaster. For fans, it's worth trying to get tickets during the pre-sale, as it may offer better availability and pricing options.

Killer Mike’s tour will begin in Birmingham and end in New Orleans

Killer Mike will kick off the tour with his concert in Birmingham, which is scheduled to take place on July 10, 2023. After visiting several cities across America, the singer will finally wrap up his tour with his New Orleans concert on August 5, 2023.

The following are the complete dates and venues of the tour:

July 10, 2023 – Birmingham, AL – Saturn

July 11, 2023 – Charleston, SC – Charleston Music Hall

July 13, 2023 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle

July 14, 2023 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

July 15, 2023 – Charlotte, NC – The Underground

July 17, 2023 – Norfolk, VA – The Norva

July 18, 2023 – Washington D.C. – Lincoln Theatre

July 20, 2023 – New York, NY – The Apollo

July 21, 2023 – Philadelphia, PA – Franklin Music Hall

July 23, 2023 – Chicago, IL – Pitchfork Music Festival

July 23, 2023 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue

July 27, 2023 – Seattle, WA – The Showbox

July 28, 2023 – Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom

July 29, 2023 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore

July 31, 2023 – Los Angeles, CA – The Theatre at Ace Hotel

August 1, 2023 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

August 3, 2023 – Houston, TX – House Of Blues

August 4, 2023 – Dallas, TX – House Of Blues

August 5, 2023 – New Orleans, LA – The Joy Theater

Killer Mike has won a Grammy award and The Change Maker Award from Billboard for his activist work

Killer Mike, whose real name is Michael Render, is an American rapper, actor, and activist. He was born on April 20, 1975, in Atlanta, Georgia. He first gained national attention in 2000 with his debut album, Monster, which was produced by OutKast's Big Boi.

In 2012, Killer Mike released his critically acclaimed album, R.A.P. Music, which was produced by El-P. The album received widespread praise from critics and helped establish the artist as a major figure in hip-hop.

He has also received numerous awards and recognition throughout his career. He won the Grammy Award for Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group for his collaboration with OutKast on the song The Whole World 3. He received the Change Maker Award at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards for his activism and advocacy work.

In 2008, he won the Best Hip-Hop Group award at the Ozone Awards for his work with Grind Time Official. In 2012, he won the Album of the Year award at the BET Hip Hop Awards for R.A.P. Music. He has also been recognized for his political and social activism, including his work on issues such as police brutality and voter suppression.

In addition to his music career, Killer Mike has also appeared in several films and television shows, including Atlanta, The Boondocks, and Baby Driver. He has also been involved in several business ventures, including the barbershop chain Graffitis SWAG and the digital bank Greenwood.

