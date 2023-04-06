King of Convenience Tour 2023: Tickets, dates, venues and more

The King of Convenience duo have announced their 2023 US tour, marking their first such stateside trek since 2011.

The band, which consists of Erlend Øye and Eirik Glambek Bøe, returned to the spotlight last year after 12 years of relative silence, with their fourth studio album, Peace or Love. Now, they're bringing their signature folk sound to fans across the United States with a string of live shows.

King of Convenience tour tickets pre-sale begins on Tuesday, April 11th at 10:00 a.m.and the general sale begins on Wednesday, April 12th at 10:00 a.m. local time. To grab tickets, go to Ticketmaster.com.

After the sale, the King Of Convenience tour tickets can be purchased through StubHub, where the purchase is 100% guaranteed through their Fan Protect Program.

The King of Convenience tour will begin in New York and end in Los Angeles

The King of Convenience tour will kick off with their concert in New York, which is scheduled to take place on October 24, 2023. After visiting several cities across America, the duo will finally wrap up their tour with a concert in Los Angeles on November 3, 2023.

The following are the complete details with the dates and venues for the King of Convenience tour:

October 24, 2023 – New York, NY - Webster Hall

October 25, 2023 – Washington, D.C. - 9:30 Club

October 27, 2023 – Pittsburgh, PA - Mr. Smalls Theatre

October 28, 2023 – Chicago, IL - The Vic Theatre

October 30, 2023 – Seattle, WA - The Neptune Theatre

November 01, 2023 – San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore

November 03, 2023 – Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda Theatre

Kings of Convenience is a Norwegian indie folk-pop duo consisting of Erlend Øye and Eirik Glambek Bøe. Formed in Bergen, Norway, in 1999, the band's music is characterized by delicate melodies, intricate acoustic guitar work, and soothing vocal harmonies.

Their debut album, Quiet is the New Loud, was released in 2001 and received critical acclaim, establishing them as one of the leading bands in the indie folk-pop genre.

The King of Convenience duo have since released several more albums, including Riot on an Empty Street (2004), Declaration of Dependence (2009), and Peace or Love (2021).

Their music has been described as introspective, intimate, and calming, and they have been compared to other indie folk-pop acts such as Belle & Sebastian and Simon & Garfunkel.

Kings of Convenience's lyrics often explore themes of love, relationships, and self-reflection, with their sound influenced by a variety of genres, including folk, jazz, and bossa nova. They have cited artists such as Nick Drake and John Fahey as inspirations. In addition to their musical endeavors, both Erlend Øye and Eirik Glambek Bøe have pursued solo projects.

The band has received several awards and recognition throughout their careers. Quiet is the New Loud was named one of the best albums of 2001 by NME, Pitchfork, and other publications.

They won the Best Norwegian Act award at the MTV Europe Music Awards in 2004, and their song I'd Rather Dance with You was nominated for Best Video at the 2005 UK Music Video Awards.

Overall, Kings of Convenience have become known for their timeless and evocative music, and they continue to celebrate their unique blend of folk, pop, and indie rock intricate guitar arrangements, delicate harmonies, and introspective lyrics that have captivated listeners for over two decades, earning them a devoted following around the world.

