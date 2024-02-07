Kosas BB Burst review: Where to get, price, and more details about the no makeup moisturiser

Kosas has won over beauty enthusiasts yet again with the Kosas BB Burst, a tinted gel cream that has been dubbed the ideal "no makeup look" base. Launched in 2015, Kosas believes in offering makeup that benefits the skin instead of aggravating existing skin conditions. It offers a wide range of shades in most of its products, making it ideal for individuals of all skin tones.

Termed “Hydrating Burst of Pretty” by the brand, the Kosas BB Burst has a gel-cream formula that is an innovative take on tinted moisturizers. The moisturizer offers light, buildable coverage with a smooth, natural, and hydrated finish.

One of the beauty influencers on TikTok posted a review about the Kosas BB Burst, and the video has garnered a whopping 3.6 million views. Retailing for $38 on the Kosas website, the tinted moisturizer has become a rave item in the beauty market.

Kosas BB Burst is infused with Copper Peptides and Zinc

Claiming to be the next-level clean beauty brand, Kosas’ range of products makes one feel confident to express, feel comfortable, and reveal one’s own skin. The brand’s products are clinically proven to make the skin look better and enable beauty enthusiasts to ace the “no-makeup” look.

The newest addition to the brand's product range, the Kosas BB Burst, is available in twenty-four varied shades, including light, medium, medium deep, and deep shades. This shade range is ideal for people with warm, cool, olive, and neutral undertones. The gel-cream tinted moisturizer is infused with the following ingredients to offer the dual benefits of makeup and skincare:

Copper Peptides: Support collagen to visibly firm and plump the skin

Support collagen to visibly firm and plump the skin Zinc: Helps sensitive skin with redness and soothes sensitive skin

Helps sensitive skin with redness and soothes sensitive skin Sodium PCA: Hydrates the skin and helps with moisture retention

Hydrates the skin and helps with moisture retention Saccharide Isomerate: Smoothens the skin and supports the skin barrier

The Kosas website describes how to use the new gel cream tinted moisturizer with the following steps:

After cleansing, use regular skincare products and allow the skincare products to get absorbed into the skin

Apply the Kosas BB Burst and build the same to the desired coverage level

The brand recommends pairing the moisturizer with the Kosas Revealer Concealer ($30) to achieve the desired results. It is a creamy, brightening concealer that offers medium coverage with a hydrated, fresh, and radiant finish. It is safe for sensitive skin and is non-comedogenic.

Beauty influencer Nicol Concilio, who has 1.1 million followers on Instagram, reviewed the Kosa tinted moisturizer and stated that:

"I can see this being really good for an everyday makeup sort of vibe."

Concilio proceeded to review the product by pairing it with basic makeup, and the results showcased that the Kosas BB Burst allowed other makeup products to blend in smoothly. Giving the tinted moisturizer a nine out of ten, Nicol stated:

"It does a great job at evening out my skin tone."

According to clinical results, the new Kosas tinted moisturizer is clinically proven to improve skin hydration by 230% after four weeks of use. Additionally, clinical trials revealed that the product made a difference to the skin texture and smoothness of consumers.

Ideal for light-coverage makeup and everyday use, this $38 tinted moisturizer with a lightweight gel formulation is perfect for all skin types. Moreover, one can create minimal makeup looks by using the Kosas BB Burst as a base for days when one wants to ditch the foundation.