Krispy Kreme: How to get free doughnuts on World Kindness Day 2023 and all you need to know

Situated in Charlotte, North Carolina, Krispy Kreme is one of the most loved and recognizable brands of confectionery worldwide. The chain recently became the talk of the town after it introduced an alluring deal.

The brand is gearing up to hand out free doughnuts in honor of World Kindness Day, as per an official press release issued on Wednesday, November 8. To celebrate the occasion, a dozen Original Glazed Doughnuts will be given away to customers who visit the company's locations on Monday, November 13.

According to the press statement, this move is in line with the brand's goal to establish “meaningful connections” with consumers.

Furthermore, to avail the deal, customers are not required to make any purchases.

However, the downside of the offer is that it is only available across the United States and United Kingdom for just one day, i.e., Monday, November 13.

Krispy Kreme Free Donuts is a one- time deal and is available only at select locations across the country

The brand is here with another offer (Image via Krispy Kreme)

To commemorate World Kindness Day, the well-known brand Krispy Kreme is back with an enticing deal. It is now giving away a dozen doughnuts to its customers.

As per the company's official press release on Wednesday, the first 500 guests to visit the participating locations across the United States on November 13 will receive a dozen Original Glazed Doughnuts for free.

According to the same press release, this is a part of the brand's global initiative to encourage people to connect with each other and share kindness on World Kindness Day.

Additionally, addressing the offer, the Global Chief Brand Officer, Dave Skena, said in a press release:

“World Kindness Day is an opportunity to make a positive difference by being generous – from paying it forward to meaningfully connecting with each other. Simple gestures of caring and thanks, including sharing a sweet treat, is a great way to do that. We hope a dozen Original Glazed doughnuts – one doughnut for you and many to share with others – will inspire millions of small acts of kindness.”

Furthermore, a few additional Krispy Kreme restaurants worldwide will also be doing a similar promotion to encourage people to spread love and warmth with the delectable sweet treat.

Additionally, according to the aforementioned press release from the company, those availing the free doughnuts on Monday, November 13, can share their kindness with the sweet treats by tagging @krispykreme on their social media posts about the same and using the hashtag #KrispyKreme on various social media sites.

The brand has also announced its "Flavors of Fall" doughnut collection

The Fall lineup of the brand is also here (Image via Instagram / @krispykreme)

In addition, just in time for Thanksgiving, Krispy Kreme has introduced a line of doughnuts with a fall theme. These products are a part of the collection which is currently on display at outlets for a short period of time.

The brand stated in their official Instagram handle that in honor of the fall season, it has added three new donut flavours to its "Flavors of Fall" donut collection.

The "Flavors of Fall" collection will only be available at select Krispy Kreme shops nationwide and only through Thanksgiving. Buyers can get these in person, pick them up, or have them delivered using the Krispy Kreme app and website.

The special fall lineup is as follows:

- Cinnamon Latte Lover: The Cinnamon Latte Lover doughnut is a doughnut dipped in cinnamon frosting, which is then topped with cinnamon latte buttercream and a piece of candy in the shape of a leaf. Coffee lovers are sure to enjoy this.

- Caramel Pecan Brownie: The new Caramel Pecan Brownie doughnut is a glazed doughnut covered in cinnamon frosting. It is then topped with a piece of candy that resembles autumn leaves and a dollop of cinnamon latte buttercream.

- Blackberry Crisp Filled: According to the brand, the Classic Blackberry Crisp Filled Doughnut is "inspired by blackberry crumble from grandma's kitchen." The doughnut is filled with blackberries, and is then covered with granola, which is then dipped in cinnamon icing.

Some other doughnuts that are also making a comeback during the fall season are as follows:

- Spiced Apple Filled: The Spiced Apple Filled has a filling of apple cider and is coated in cinnamon sugar.

- Chocolate Iced with Autumn Sprinkles: The original Chocolate Iced with Autumn Sprinkles is dipped in chocolate icing and topped with a mixture of autumn sprinkles.

- Pumpkin Spice Cake: The Pumpkin Spice Cake is a traditional cake donut covered with glaze and has a texture of cake.

These products can now be found in Krispy Kreme stores around the country but only till Thanksgiving. They can be purchased separately or as a specialty dozen.