Kylie Jenner has taken the makeup world by storm yet again with her latest foundation, the Power Plush Longwear Foundation.

When Kylie Cosmetics came out with its first complexion product, a creamy concealer, it impressed everyone. It promised impeccable skin in a tube, but it was just the start of Kylie’s innovation in the skin category.

On Jan. 17, Kylie Cosmetics came out with its first foundation alongside a setting mist and vegan bristled brush that is angled perfectly for ease of use and to give skin a flawless finish.

The launch led the internet exploding with frenzied buying, and the product disappeared from the shelves in no time. Available at Kylie Cosmetics, Harrods and Macy’s for $36, the foundation available in 40 shades to match every skin tone and skin type.

Many users feel that the long wear foundation with a satin finish and buildable coverage is a game-changer in makeup.

Let’s delve into what has led to the popularity of Kylie Cosmetics Power Plush Longwear Foundation and how good it actually is.

Smoother skin (image via Kylie Cosmetics)

Popularity of Power Plush Longwear Foundation explored

The Power Plush Longwear Foundation seems to have a lot going in its favor - it’s hydrating, smoothing, has medium coverage that is buildable and close to 12 hours of comfortable wear.

Its light texture is absorbed by the skin and blurs out fine lines, blemishes and pores. After application, it gives a silky-smooth feel with a matte, yet glowy finish.

The product contains niacinamide, centella asiatica and vitamin E, and has a non-comedogenic formula that beautifies and nourishes the skin. Additionally, it is humidity, sweat and waterproof.

All that one needs is 1 to 2 pumps of the foundation on a makeup palette or to the back of the hand. Blend it evenly on your face with a Kylie Foundation Brush, and one can be assured of makeup that doesn't smudge or run.

What users are saying

Kylie Cosmetics new foundation (image via Kylie Cosmetics)

Many users have mentioned that the Power Plush Longwear Foundation blended in beautifully and evened out their skin tone by covering freckles, fine lines, pores and redness. Its breathable formula felt as if they weren't wearing any foundation at all.

Some even went so far as to say that it had a better finish than a tinted moisturizer and looked very airbrushed and natural. It comes in premium packaging of a frosted glass bottle that both looks and feels luxurious with a matte, light-pink cap.

Kylie Jenner claimed to have spent over three years developing the Power Plush Longwear Foundation and said it was a secret staple of her makeup kit, in a press release.

As this was the first foundation being released by Kylie Cosmetics, its performance was all the more important to her. If the sales are anything to go by, she has definitely succeeded in her mission.

Available in 40 shades (Kylie Cosmetics)

Power Plush Longwear Foundation offers what most people look for in a foundation. It has a lightweight formula which hydrates the skin and covers blemishes and redness of the skin. It's also waterproof and enriched with rejuvenating vitamins.

This foundation comes in 40 different shades so there's something for everyone. This product is worth a try if you are looking for skin that's just right - neither too dewy nor too matte.