Lana Del Rey's makeup artist Etienne Ortega launches makeup brand 

Lana Del Rey’s beauty looks at the Super Bowl, and the Grammys and her raved-about Skims campaign are courtesy of her makeup artist, Etienne Ortega, who has recently launched his beauty brand, Ortega.

Commenting on the principles and vision of his brand, Etienne states:

"My vision extends beyond personal success. I aspire to elevate Latino beauty, leaving a mark that pays homage to my culture and my family, who are my biggest motivation and inspiration!"

The newly launched beauty brand’s website mentions Etienne’s perspective on starting the brand wherein he states:

"ORTEGA is a product of my unwavering determination to savor every moment and share my newfound resilience with the world."

Etienne also mentions that he aspires to the success of Latino beauty and aims to honor his culture, family, and people through the beauty brand. Launched on March 27, 2024, every product in the beauty brand's range is infused with blue agave from Mexico.

More details on Etienne Ortega's newly launched makeup brand

Etienne Ortega has worked with Hollywood A-listers including Demi Lovato, Salma Hayek, and Kris Jenner. Known for the popular lip contouring technique, Etienne ensured that the first launch of the product range comprised lip products.

In an exclusive interview with Fashionista, Etienne mentioned that lip makeup has been his signature thing for years, given he has showcased ombre lips, juicy gloss lip makeup, and three-toned lip colors to beauty enthusiasts. He stated:

"My audience on Instagram and my platforms are always asking, 'What lip color is that? What lip combo is that?"

He also mentioned that his range of products will enable beauty enthusiasts to recreate his popular lip makeup looks at home.

Etienne Ortega's makeup brand currently comprises the following products:

1) Agave Glow Colour Stick ($22):

The Agave Glow Colour Stick is a lightweight, buildable colour stick infused with Blue Agave, Jojoba Oil and Vitamin E. Blue agave is an ancestral beautifying agent and Vitamin E imparts moisture to the lips giving them a sheen and dewy finish. The Agave Glow Colour Stick is available in eight skin tone-flattering shades which can create a full face makeup look.

The product gives a dewy finish and can be applied to the cheeks as well. One can use the shades to create a pigmented makeup look or opt for a natural flush with the neutral shades.

2) Blu Nectar Lip Oil ($21):

The Blu Nectar Lip Oil is a sensorial and unique jelly-like formula that offers radiance and light shimmer to the lips while softening and moisturizing them. Easy to apply with the wand applicator, the Blu Nectar Lip Oil glides on the lips without a greasy feel and protects moisture loss from the lips for a plump-looking effect.

The lip oil is formulated with ingredients like aloe and calendula, squalene and Vitamin E, and jojoba oil.

3) Liquid Icon Hyper Gloss ($18):

Ortega's Liquid Icon Hyper Gloss (Image via etienneortega.com)

The Liquid Icon Hyper gloss allows beauty enthusiasts to pucker up their lips using a formula infused with Vitamin E and blue agave. The hyper gloss offers an intense reflective high shine on the lips and intensifies the pigment of coloured products to elevate lip makeup.

4) Soft Contour Lip Liner ($16):

The Soft Contour lip liner features a unique velvety formula with a flex tip for precise application, enabling beauty enthusiasts to create a stylish lip makeup look. It is a rich pigment, talc-free formula infused with Vitamin E and blue agave which diffuses fine lines and is long-lasting.

The Soft Contour lip liner is transfer-proof and offers a soft matte finish, allowing one to create the contoured lip makeup, Etienne Ortega is famous for.

5) Striptease Makeup Remover ($12):

Ortega's Striptease Makeup Remover (Image via etienneortega.com)

The Striptease makeup remover is a set of innovative makeup wipes that clean off makeup while moisturizing the skin in a single swipe. The product delivers hydration and cleansing benefits which melt impurities, dirt, and makeup products without stressing the skin.

Announcing the beauty brand on Instagram, Etienne Ortega mentioned that "Ortega" is his pronoun which stands for beauty, perseverance, and passion. Currently consisting of five makeup products, Etienne Ortega's product range is available on the brand's official website.