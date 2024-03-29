Laneige launches two new flavors of Lip Glowy Balm: Cost and benefits

Known for curating innovative skincare products since the 1990s, Laneige has created a fanbase of beauty enthusiasts around the world with best-sellers like the Lip Sleeping Mask, Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Cream, and the Lip Glowy Balm. Recently, the beauty brand announced the launch of two new flavors to the lip glowy balm range, which caused a positive stir among beauty enthusiasts and fans of the South Korean cosmetics brand.

Lately, the beauty brand has been launching creative campaigns for most of its products, the same was done for the announcement of two new flavors of the lip glowy balm. The two flavors, Vanilla and Sweet Candy, were spotted in beauty influencer Alix Earle's latest get-ready-with-me video, and Laneige posted the video, asking fans if they had noticed the same.

Laneige's Lip Glowy Balm in Vanilla and Sweet Candy flavors retail for $24.50 and are available on the Sephora app and website.

Laneige's Lip Glowy Balm in two new flavors is the brand's most requested launch

With a whopping view count of over 20 million on TikTok, the lip glowy balm has become one of Laneige’s best-selling products.

Dubbed the brand’s most requested launch, the lip glowy balm has been available in flavors like:

Berry: A pink tint shade

A pink tint shade Gummy Bear: A lavender tint shade

A lavender tint shade Grapefruit: A coral tint shade

A coral tint shade Peach: An orange tint shade

The newly launched vanilla version of the lip glowy balm glides on seamlessly and delivers a glossy shine with a warm vanilla scent, while the sweet candy version has a sheer light pink tint and a nostalgic candy scent.

The Lip glowy balm is a lightweight and moisture-rich lip balm that delivers soft and hydrated-looking lips throughout the day. As per the South Korean beauty brand’s statistics based on global unit sales data in 2023, one Laneige lip glowy balm is sold every six seconds.

Some of the lip-enriching ingredients that make the lip glowy balm unique and effective include shea butter, which heals, protects, moisturizes, and offers a plumping effect to the lips. The lip balm also includes murumuru butter, which is a rich source of Vitamin A.

It repairs dry and chapped lips, revealing a healthy-looking pout. Additionally, the lip glowy balm is infused with antioxidants that offer hydration and moisturization benefits. They allow the lips to remain nourished for a longer time.

Described as the perfect partner for the brand’s cult-favorite Lip Sleeping Mask, the lip glowy balm is ideal for on-the-go application and is pocket-sized. The lip sleeping mask is a leave-on lip mask that offers antioxidants and intense moisture to the lips owing to a formulation of shea butter, coconut oil, and Vitamin C.

A beauty influencer, Rahma, posted a review of the lip glowy balm in peach flavor on YouTube. Rahma stated that the lip balm features a mild scent that isn't overpowering, and the shade it imparts is a sheer hue. The influencer also praised the lip glowy balm's applicator.

In other news, Laneige roped in Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney as the brand's first global ambassador in January 2024, and the actress is seen in most of the beauty brand's campaigns and launch events.

